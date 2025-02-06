Zoe Saldaña responds to Karla Sofía Gascón controversy: ‘We are responsible for everything we say’

Zoe Saldaña said the backlash against her “Emilia Pérez” co-star Karla Sofía Gascón makes her “sad,” but she’s still trying to experience the “joy” of her own awards campaign and the film’s achievements.

Zoe Saldaña is “still processing” the controversy that has embroiled her Oscar-nominated film “Emilia Pérez.”

Saldaña’s costar Karla Sofía Gascón recently came under fire for resurfaced, offensive tweets with anti-Muslim, anti-diversity and racist language. Before the posts were unearthed, the film won four Golden Globes — including one for Saldaña — and appeared to be headed for repeat success at the Oscars in March.

In an interview with Variety‘s “Awards Circuit” podcast, which dropped Thursday, Saldaña expressed her sadness that the controversy is overshadowing the film’s historic achievements.

“I’m sad. Time and time again, that’s the word because that is the sentiment that has been living in my chest since everything happened,” she said. “I’m also disappointed. I can’t speak for other people’s actions. All I can attest to is my experience, and never in a million years did I ever believe that we would be here.”

Saldaña said she’s trying to strike the complicated balance between acknowledging bad behavior while also celebrating a film and a performance that made her proud.

“I’m allowing myself to still experience that joy because we did come together as a team,” she said. “But we are also individuals who are responsible for everything that we say and everything that we do.”

“I can still stand by a body of work that I can be proud of,” she later reiterated, adding that she “will always be a hopeful person.”

Saldaña, who has frequently spoken out against racism, gender inequality and stereotypical representation of Latinx people , also made it clear that she denounces Gascón’s language and ideas.

“I do not support any negative rhetoric of racism and bigotry towards any group of people,” she said. “That is what I want to stand for.”

Saldaña said she will use this experience as an opportunity to grow.

“You may believe that it’s just a statement I came up with alongside my team, but at the end of the day, when I can’t speak on behalf of anyone else, I can only speak on behalf of myself and what I witnessed,” she said. “And that needs to be enough for now. I’m still processing. I certainly think that this is a learning experience. Everything in life is a learning experience for all of us. And the point of uncomfortable events is for the sake of evolution. So I hope that we continue moving in the right direction.”

Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón star in the divisive Netflix musical “Emilia Pérez.” (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

The French-produced, Spanish-language musical directed by Jacques Audiard follows Gascón‘s titular character, a Mexican cartel boss who secretly undergoes gender-affirming surgery with the help of a lawyer, played by Saldaña. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, where it won the jury prize and the best actress award for its female ensemble, which includes Selena Gomez.

Before Gascón’s posts became the center of discussion about the film, audiences had already levied criticism against the movie’s portrayals of Mexico and transgender identity.

After the tweet controversy erupted, Gascón deactivated her X account , but has not remained silent.

In an interview that Netflix had not authorized , Gascón appeared on CNN en Español and said, “I have been convicted and sacrificed and crucified and stoned without a trial and without the option to defend myself.”

Gascón also told CNN that Saldaña supports her. Saldaña addressed that claim in the Variety interview by taking “a long blink” and not confirming. She instead reiterated that she did not support Gascón’s views.

The streamer has subsequently halted Gascón’s awards campaign. According to the Hollywood Reporter , Gascón will no longer attend the AFI Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Producers Guild Awards (where she was set to present) or Santa Barbara International Film Festival. She has already been removed from some of Netflix’s digital awards campaigns.

Spanish-language book publisher Dos Bigotes also announced Thursday that it would suspend its plans to republish a revised version of Gascón’s 2018 biographical novel. The publishing house specializes in uplifting diverse authors and books with LGBTQ+ and feminist themes. In its statement, the organization said, while its leaders did not want to “feed controversy,” they felt Gascón’s values and ideals are inconsistent with their own.