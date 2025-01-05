Golden Globes full coverage: Stars arrive on the red carpet

Golden Globes 2025: The best red carpet fashion
Arrivals are underway at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, and The Times’ photo team is out in force on the red carpet (and beyond). Whether you’re following along live in the lead-up to Sunday’s telecast, hosted by Nikki Glaser, or bookmarking our gallery to peruse over coffee Monday morning, we have the full rundown of the evening’s best fashions below. Happy browsing!
Inside Nikki Glaser’s Golden Globes hosting prep: Getting sage advice and testing jokes around L.A.
Comedian, actress, writer, musician, podcaster, and roast master mommy Nikki Glaser has had an eventful year. Treasured in comedy for her unfiltered takes on sex, relationships and personal insecurities, Glaser’s fearlessness has earned her a dedicated fan following. But this year has been somewhat different for several roasty reasons.
“Winning” Netflix’s live “Roast of Tom Brady” catapulted Glaser‘s reputation worldwide as a sharp-tongued killer, opening doors that had been shut tight. On Jan. 5, she will make history as the first woman to host solo at the 82nd Golden Globes, and there is no telling who will find themselves in her comedic crosshairs.
Here are the nominees for tonight’s Golden Globes
Golden Globes voters may not be known as the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. anymore, but Monday’s nominations for the 82nd edition of the awards certainly had an international flavor.
“Emilia Pérez” — a Mexico-set, Spanish-language musical by a French director — and “The Brutalist” — about a Hungarian emigré architect in America — led the field on the motion picture side with 10 and seven nominations, respectively.
How to watch the 2025 Golden Globe Awards this Sunday (and what else you need to know)
Awards season is upon us once again, with this Sunday’s 82nd Golden Globe Awards kicking off the televised awards race that will consume Hollywood through the Academy Awards in March.
Here’s what you need to know about the star-studded bash, which touts itself as Hollywood’s party of the year: