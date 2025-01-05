Golden Globes full coverage: Stars arrive on the red carpet

Inside Nikki Glaser’s Golden Globes hosting prep: Getting sage advice and testing jokes around L.A.

Comedian, actress, writer, musician, podcaster , and roast master mommy Nikki Glaser has had an eventful year. Treasured in comedy for her unfiltered takes on sex, relationships and personal insecurities, Glaser’s fearlessness has earned her a dedicated fan following. But this year has been somewhat different for several roasty reasons.