Advertisement
Live Golden Globes

Golden Globes full coverage: Stars arrive on the red carpet

Follow along to find out the winners, see photos of celebrities from the red carpet and get updates from the show.

By Los Angeles Times Staff
Share via
Replcias of Golden Globe statues
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)
Share via

Golden Globes 2025: The best red carpet fashion

Kerry Washington on the red carpet at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Robert Gauthier

Arrivals are underway at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, and The Times’ photo team is out in force on the red carpet (and beyond). Whether you’re following along live in the lead-up to Sunday’s telecast, hosted by Nikki Glaser, or bookmarking our gallery to peruse over coffee Monday morning, we have the full rundown of the evening’s best fashions below. Happy browsing!

Ali Wong on a red carpet
Ali Wong.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Cooper Koch ("Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.")
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Justine Lupe ("Nobody Wants This").
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Read the full story
Share via

Inside Nikki Glaser’s Golden Globes hosting prep: Getting sage advice and testing jokes around L.A.

Nikki Glaser in a silver sequined dress stands at a microphone, shrugging
Nikki Glaser performing during her upcoming HBO special “Someday You’ll Die”
(Jennifer Rose Clasen)
By Ali Lerman

Comedian, actress, writer, musician, podcaster, and roast master mommy Nikki Glaser has had an eventful year. Treasured in comedy for her unfiltered takes on sex, relationships and personal insecurities, Glaser’s fearlessness has earned her a dedicated fan following. But this year has been somewhat different for several roasty reasons.

“Winning” Netflix’s live “Roast of Tom Brady” catapulted Glaser‘s reputation worldwide as a sharp-tongued killer, opening doors that had been shut tight. On Jan. 5, she will make history as the first woman to host solo at the 82nd Golden Globes, and there is no telling who will find themselves in her comedic crosshairs.

Read the full story
Advertisement
Share via

Here are the nominees for tonight’s Golden Globes

Two people speak at a fundraising dinner.
Zoe Saldaña, left, and Karla Sofía Gascón in “Emilia Pérez.”
(Netflix)
By Tracy Brown

Golden Globes voters may not be known as the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. anymore, but Monday’s nominations for the 82nd edition of the awards certainly had an international flavor.

Emilia Pérez” — a Mexico-set, Spanish-language musical by a French director — and “The Brutalist” — about a Hungarian emigré architect in America — led the field on the motion picture side with 10 and seven nominations, respectively.

Read the full story
Share via

How to watch the 2025 Golden Globe Awards this Sunday (and what else you need to know)

A detail showing several Golden Globe statuettes in extreme closeup
The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will air live on CBS this Sunday from the Beverly Hilton hotel. It will stream live for subscribers of Paramount+ With Showtime.
(Matt Sayles / Associated Press)
By Nardine Saad

Awards season is upon us once again, with this Sunday’s 82nd Golden Globe Awards kicking off the televised awards race that will consume Hollywood through the Academy Awards in March.

Here’s what you need to know about the star-studded bash, which touts itself as Hollywood’s party of the year:

Read the full story
Advertisement