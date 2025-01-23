Advertisement
‘Emilia Pérez’ star Karla Sofia Gascón makes Oscar history as first out trans woman nominated for acting

Karla Sofía Gascón stands wearing a dark suit and leaning against a small table with a blue backdrop
Karla Sofía Gascón, star of “Emilia Pérez,” photographed in the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House during the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Ashley LeeStaff Writer 

Karla Sofía Gascón has made Oscars history as the first out transgender woman to be nominated in an acting category.

The “Emilia Pérez” star’s performance was one of the movie’s total 13 nominations, which were announced Thursday morning.

Gascón was nominated alongside Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked”), Mikey Madison (“Anora”), Demi Moore (“The Substance”) and Fernanda Torres (“I’m Still Here”).

Directed by Jacques Audiard, the French-produced, Netflix-distributed musical thriller centers on a Mexican cartel boss who undergoes gender transition to trade a violent drug-dealing past for a domestic family life.

The movie, nominated for best picture, was also recognized for the performance of supporting actress Zoe Saldaña, cinematography, directing, adapted screenplay, international feature film, film editing, sound, makeup and hairstyling and original score. It also received two nominations in the category of original song, for both “El Mal” and “Mi Camino.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 12: Oscar statues, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

2025 Oscar nominations list

Thursday brings the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards, to be held on March 2. Here’s the list of 2025 Oscar nominees.

Before Gascón’s nomination, English composer Angela Morley was the first trans person to be nominated for an Oscar, for her music contributions to 1974’s “The Little Prince” and 1976’s “The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella.” Musician Anohni was nominated for her original song “Manta Ray” from the 2015 documentary “Racing Extinction” (and notably boycotted the ceremony).

And documentarian Yance Ford became the first out trans man to receive an Oscar nomination, for his 2017 film “Strong Island.” (Elliot Page, who was nominated for starring in 2008’s “Juno,” revealed his gender identity in 2020.)

Two women talk at a table at a banquet hall
Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón in Netflix’s “Emilia Pérez.”
(Netflix)

Gascón worked closely with Audiard to develop the title “Emilia Pérez” character over numerous years.

“When I first read the script, I thought it would never get made,” she told The Times last year. “Because it was so special. So weird. So different. I just never thought we’d be able to make it. I thought it was a kind of dream. But I said that if we were to make it, it’d be like ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ or something like that. I mean, it’s rarer than a green dog. It’s just not normal.

“Then again, I’m rarer than a blue dog,” Gascón quipped.

The 97th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 2, at 4 p.m. PT from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Conan O’Brien will host the ceremony for the first time.

