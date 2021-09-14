Simu Liu shoots his shot at Eiza González after viral Met Gala photo: ‘We got memed’

Happy shoot-your-shot September from Simu Liu, who has demonstrated once again his uncanny ability to harness the power of social media to his advantage.

The “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star responded suavely Monday to a viral photo of him admiring Mexican actor Eiza González‘s beauty and style from afar at the 2021 Met Gala.

In the background of the candid shot, an open-mouthed Liu can be seen gazing upon González, who channeled classic Hollywood actor Ava Gardner on the beige carpet in a stunning, ruby red gown. And, honestly, same.

“Sorry @EizaGonzalez we got memed,” Liu wrote on his Instagram story after the image made the rounds on Twitter and Instagram. “You really did look amazing tho.”

OK, Simu. We see you.

By Tuesday morning, the “I Care a Lot” star had replied to Liu’s post with a skull and rolling-on-the-floor-laughing emoji.

“Died,” she wrote.

Of course, Liu and González were far from the only people who reacted to their meme-worthy Met Gala moment on social media.

“SIMU LIU CHECKING OUT EIZA GONZALEZ YEAH ME TOO,” one person tweeted. “want someone to look at me like simu liu looking at eiza gonzalez,” wrote another.

As tends to happen when popular celebrities are photographed together at entertainment events, some have already begun plotting a dream collaboration between the two performers.

“I NEED TO WATCH THIS PERIOD ROMANCE THO,” one person tweeted.

“Eiza González y Simu Liu para una rom-com en donde dos espías de agencias rivales se enamoran. Por favor,” wrote another in a tweet manifesting a romantic comedy starring theactors as spies from rivaling agencies who fall in love. (cc: the casting gods.)

Much like González, Marvel’s first leading superhero of Asian descent turned plenty of heads at the Met Gala himself while sporting a sharp white suit and Superman-esque hairstyle with a single, drooping curl.

“No more stock photos for this guy,” the Canadian actor and former stock-image model captioned a glamorous Met Gala closeup of himself smirking at the camera.

Also among the lavish soiree’s attendees were celebrity cochairs Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman, as well as esteemed guests such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose “Tax the Rich” dress created quite a stir.

