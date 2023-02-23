The 57 best dance clubs in L.A.

Look past the cold glamour of Hollywood, and L.A.’s true spirit lies in its diverse archipelago of dance halls, lounges, bars and pop-up community hubs that cater to clubbers from most every subculture and demographic. Being a well-rounded Angeleno means kicking off Friday night with a KCRW-core soul set at the Lodge Room in Highland Park, then meeting friends at La Cita for a goth cumbia bonanza and finally, by 2 a.m., inexplicably cheering on your kooky DJ cousin at Catch One in Mid-City.

Although the COVID-19 crisis shuttered a number of establishments in 2020, the dogged support of L.A.’s nightlife communities kept many clubs standing strong. Here’s a list of essential places to jump-start your weekend — but only you can decide where the night will take you.