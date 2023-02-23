The 57 best dance clubs in L.A.
Look past the cold glamour of Hollywood, and L.A.’s true spirit lies in its diverse archipelago of dance halls, lounges, bars and pop-up community hubs that cater to clubbers from most every subculture and demographic. Being a well-rounded Angeleno means kicking off Friday night with a KCRW-core soul set at the Lodge Room in Highland Park, then meeting friends at La Cita for a goth cumbia bonanza and finally, by 2 a.m., inexplicably cheering on your kooky DJ cousin at Catch One in Mid-City.
Although the COVID-19 crisis shuttered a number of establishments in 2020, the dogged support of L.A.’s nightlife communities kept many clubs standing strong. Here’s a list of essential places to jump-start your weekend — but only you can decide where the night will take you.
Subscriber Exclusive Alert
If you're an L.A. Times subscriber, you can sign up to get alerts about early or entirely exclusive content.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
1720
The Abbey
Academy
Akbar
Avalon Hollywood
Bar Franca
Bar Lubitsch
Blind Barber
Boardner’s
Break Room 86
Catch One
Club Bahia
Club Tee Gee
Club Tempo
Desert 5 Spot
Don Quixote
Echoplex
El Cid
Exchange
Executive Suite
Factory 93
Footsie’s
The Friend
General Lee
Gold-Diggers
Good Times at Davey Wayne’s
La Cita
Leonardo’s
Lock and Key
Lodge Room
Los Globos
The Mayan
Melody Lounge
Monty
Moroccan Lounge
The New Jalisco Bar
Nightingale
Oracle Tavern
Paramount
Peppermint Club
Precinct
Que Sera
The Queensberry
Redline
The Reserve
Resident
The Room
Short Stop
Sound
Star Love
Take It Outside
Time
Townhouse
The Virgil
Winston House
Xelas
Zebulon
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.