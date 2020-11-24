2021 Grammy nominations: Taylor Swift, the Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion are top contenders

Provided you can remember as far back as Jan. 26, the 62nd annual Grammy Awards proved one of the most memorable evenings in the show’s history.

Teenage goth-rock chanteuse Billie Eilish became only the second artist ever to sweep the night’s four most prestigious awards: album, song and record of the year, along with best new artist. Lizzo, too, had been nominated for those same four trophies — the first time two artists had been so honored in the same year. The Recording Academy, which oversees the Grammys, had fired its new CEO, Deborah Dugan, just weeks before the ceremony, and she subsequently aimed a blowtorch at the organization, alleging everything from voting improprieties to sexual harassment on her way out. And on the Sunday morning of the show, held at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, Kobe Bryant and eight others, including his daughter Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash, casting a pall on everything that happened that night.

Those Grammy organizers hoping for a less sorrowful, less knee-buckling show this go-around may, unfortunately, have to wait until 2022.

The Jan. 31 ceremony will be held in the midst of what will likely be an unabated deadly pandemic; today, it’s unclear if there will be a live audience of any size or kind to watch the various high-profile performances by nominees and other notable artists. The Recording Academy and its still-interim CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., will surely face fierce scrutiny if the nominees and eventual winners don’t reflect the fact that this year has been dominated by hip-hop and by women — and in the aftermath of worldwide Black Lives Matter protests. Meanwhile, the TV show itself will have a new producer, with “The Late Late Show With James Corden” co-executive producer Ben Winston replacing longtime showrunner Ken Ehrlich.

Despite all that, today’s Grammy nominations, at least, should be reassuringly normal, reflecting a music landscape that has seen the machinations of the record industry go mostly unchanged even as the live-music business has been decimated by the pandemic.

Will the Weeknd take home nominations for his album “After Hours” and his ubiquitous single, “Blinding Lights”? Will Taylor Swift, snubbed in last year’s album of the year category, bounce back with her critically acclaimed and bestselling “Folklore”? Could Megan Thee Stallion receive major nominations for “Savage” with Beyoncé? Will disco-pop divas Dua Lipa and Doja Cat be recognized in song and record of the year categories? And can 1998 best new artist nominee Fiona Apple parlay a perfect 10 Pitchfork rating into an album of the year nomination for “Fetch the Bolt Cutters”?

The announcements of the nominations will be livestreamed on Grammy.com beginning around 9 a.m. Pacific, and our team will be posting the results and adding our reaction as it happens.