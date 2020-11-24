Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Music

Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammys nomination reaction is all of us on Zoom

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion, center, and Young Thug performing on “Saturday Night Live” in October.
(Will Heath / NBC / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Megan Thee Stallion was a surprise guest during Tuesday’s 63rd Grammy Awards nominations announcement, tapped to read a list of nominees across pop, contemporary, instrumental, reggae and global music categories — fields she was not nominated in.

She did a fine job, but it was clear that the “Savage” rapper was a last-minute add-on to the program given the shaky start she got and the papers she was reading off of.

Nevertheless, at the end of her stint, the Recording Academy’s interim president and CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., chimed in to the virtual event to personally congratulate her on being a first-time nominee.

Cue the instantly gif-able look of shock and excitement on the “WAP” rapper’s face.

Mason Jr. also teased that she should keep watching the general field category announcement at the end of the livestream when the marquee categories of album, record and song of the year, as well as best new artist would be announced.

Megan Thee Stallion ultimately earned four nominations Tuesday, including best new artist, record of the year, rap song and rap/sung performance.

She joined her “Savage” collaborator Beyoncé, singers Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa as the women who dominated this year’s nominations and who will compete for the top honors when the 2021 Grammy Awards take place Jan. 31.

Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers entertainment, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times.

