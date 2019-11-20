Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Music

BTS fans take to Twitter, upset by Grammy nominations snub

BTS
Fans of K-pop group BTS were not happy that their heroes were snubbed when the Grammy nominations were announced on Wednesday.
(Associated Press)
By Mikael Wood 
Nov. 20, 2019
7:01 AM
Fans of BTS had some feelings about the Grammy nominations announced Wednesday morning.

Reacting to news that the K-pop boy band had been overlooked in all categories by the Recording Academy — including those in which its “Map of the Soul: Persona” EP and its hit Halsey collaboration “Boy With Luv” might have earned nods — BTS’ self-styled “army” of followers took to Twitter to air their grievances.

Some fans advised restraint in the face of despair, pointing out that awards don’t matter. Others sounded worried that widespread complaining might reflect poorly on the army.

And still others urged fans to stream BTS’ music in the hopes of making the group undeniable to the powers that be.

Mikael Wood
Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.
