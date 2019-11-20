BTS fans take to Twitter, upset by Grammy nominations snub

Fans of BTS had some feelings about the Grammy nominations announced Wednesday morning.

Reacting to news that the K-pop boy band had been overlooked in all categories by the Recording Academy — including those in which its “Map of the Soul: Persona” EP and its hit Halsey collaboration “Boy With Luv” might have earned nods — BTS’ self-styled “army” of followers took to Twitter to air their grievances.

the full nominations list is on the grammys website. bts got nothing. seriously robbed and ignored, what the hell? best selling album of the year and one of the biggest music acts in the world right now. what more do grammys want? for them to be white? pic.twitter.com/IwaNa1wGHS — aimee (@ctrlkoobi) November 20, 2019

Someone tell me how bts, didnt get any Grammy nominations...like map of the soul persona sold over 4 million copies, A MINI album , had the most views for their music video, hard more impact that a majority of artists this year.. #GRAMMYs



pic.twitter.com/trdmZa3XLK — Precious 🥰🥰🥰 (@smoljungkookbun) November 20, 2019

Bts was robbed, nothing else to say #Grammys pic.twitter.com/b2luOuI6Nq — 𝓁𝒶𝓊 ♕ ia bc uni📚 (@yoonsepiphany) November 20, 2019

Some fans advised restraint in the face of despair, pointing out that awards don’t matter. Others sounded worried that widespread complaining might reflect poorly on the army.

Majority of the world doesn't remember how many Grammys the Beatles have, but they can instantly name and sing their songs because an artist's legacy is their music, not their trophies.



Also there're so many more years & opportunities ahead. No need to be sad ☺️💜@BTS_twt — skye is s-worded 👻 (@bangtanism89_) November 20, 2019

SERIOUS TALK. If BTS won’t get nominated for grammys,keep calm, we ain't trending ht..we ain't bringging unnecessary attention to us. We ain't giving them a chance to write articles about how we react. We gonna go private or be loud in DMs and only DMs — ડꪖꪑ•🧚‍♀️ (@taesqueenuwu) November 19, 2019

And still others urged fans to stream BTS’ music in the hopes of making the group undeniable to the powers that be.

Since they aren’t nominated, lets get back to work boys. Stream Persona.#Grammys @BTS_twt — Lou (@Hyungih) November 20, 2019

Somebody said ARMYS are the real promoters of BTS so since they want to be back at GRAMMYS, we need to vote and stream. We need to be loud for the rest of the world to hear their music. #TeenChoice + #ChoiceInternationalArtist + (@BTS_twt) pic.twitter.com/L1Cv0pRORU — BTS Voting Fam (@BTSVotingFam) June 25, 2019