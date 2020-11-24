BTS, Megan Thee Stallion and more 2021 Grammy nominees celebrate the big news

The Recording Academy unveiled the 2021 Grammy nominees live Tuesday morning, and next year’s lucky contenders wasted no time expressing their excitement and gratitude on social media.

“Black Is King” mastermind Beyoncé leads the nominations with nine — including record and song of the year nods for her Juneteenth single, “Black Parade” — followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch with six apiece.

In the running for the coveted album of the year prize are Swift’s surprise quarantine collection “Folklore,” Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia,” Jhené Aiko’s “Chilombo,” Black Pumas’ “Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),” Coldplay’s “Everyday Life,” Jacob Collier’s “Djesse Vol.3,” Haim’s “Women in Music Pt. III” and Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”

“Woah!” tweeted Aiko, who is also nominated for progressive R&B album and for R&B performance with John Legend. “Thank you [Recording Academy].”

“Congratulations to @JheneAiko on ALL of her nominations!” wrote Legend, whose “Bigger Love” is also up for R&B album. “Thank you for including me on this record!”

“Savage” rapper Megan Thee Stallion was among the first to react to her multiple nominations with several crying emojis. She’s up for best new artist, along with Ingrid Andress, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada, Phoebe Bridgers and Chika, who has already altered her Twitter bio to read, “i’m grammy nominated, don’t touch me.”

And, finally, the Grammy for best nomination reaction (so far), goes to “Dynamite” hitmakers V, Jungkook, RM and Jimin of BTS, who can be seen whooping and cheering as Megan Thee Stallion reads the nominees for pop duo/group performance in a euphoric Twitter video with the unhinged but relatable caption, “Ohmmmmmmyyyyyyyyggghghhhhhhhgggggggggdhdhsjsixudbslsogbdsisgshdbxidjdbdidhdifjfiri.”

See those and more reactions to the 2021 Grammy nominations below, including a message from Grammys host Trevor Noah.

I just woke up what — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) November 24, 2020

I’m crying — CHIKA 🕹 (@oranicuhh) November 24, 2020

La Conquista del Espacio nominado en la categoría “Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album” de los Grammy Awards @RecordingAcad #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/IppNa8rLS8 — Fito Paez (@FitoPaezMusica) November 24, 2020

THANK YOU SO MUCH @RecordingAcad @youasidepiece. I hope they have a vaccine so I can wear a cool outfit in public again. But if not I got my mom ready to bedazzle my mask. pic.twitter.com/r0kAfpvBHl — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) November 24, 2020

Nominan Mesa Para dos al Grammy Gringo!! Que bendiciòn! 🇵🇷@LatinGRAMMYs — Kany Garcia (@kanygarcia) November 24, 2020

Congratulations to @JheneAiko on ALL of her nominations! Thank you for including me on this record! https://t.co/cupqvbXTwV — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 24, 2020

there are so many incredible country songs created every year, and for the @RecordingAcad to include ours for the 3rd year in a row is a tremendous honor. we’re grateful to share this moment with our friend @justinbieber, and all the wonderful fans who got us here. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4f0bMusAuy — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) November 24, 2020

LIKE WOW I CANT EVEN — Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) November 24, 2020

Las buenas noticias continúan: Nuestro álbum “Sobrevolando”

fue nominado al Grammy como Best Latin Rock or Alternative Álbum. Estamos felices! @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/YpTK9I5dZn — Cultura Profética (@culturaprofetic) November 24, 2020

Wow, what a STACKED category!! Congratulations to my fellow nominees! Excited isn’t a big enough word for this feeling. Thank you, @RecordingAcad! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/9Y0BtdWkBE — Ashley McBryde (@AshleyMcBryde) November 24, 2020

Words can’t express how proud I am for my brothers! I know how hard y’all worked on this masterpiece and it’s paying off!! Congrats to the free nats for snatching that #GRAMMYs nom for best progressive rnb album!!! @freenationalsXX pic.twitter.com/626OGfaBoY — Anderson .Blacked (@AndersonPaak) November 24, 2020

Siguen las bendiciones. #MemoriasdeNavidad nominada al Grammy Americano. Recuerda que puedes conseguir el tema “Ya se ven las bombillitas” en todas las plataformas digitales. Eeehhhh @recordingacademy https://t.co/WTQJwnT2d3 — Víctor Manuelle (@VictorManuelle) November 24, 2020

Feliz con esta nominación, gracias a la academia de la grabación, Gracias Dios🙏 https://t.co/3KUpYHERSy — JORGE CELEDON (@Jorgitoceledon) November 24, 2020