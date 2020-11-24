How to watch the 2021 Grammy Awards nominations today

Tuesday marks music’s biggest morning — of 2020, at least.

The Recording Academy will announce the nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards at 9 a.m. Pacific, unveiling its picks for the top musical acts and recordings released between Sept. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2020.

The announcement will occur during an hour-plus show online at grammy.com and during a portion of the “CBS This Morning” broadcast.

Nominees across 83 categories will be revealed during that time. Previously the academy has announced the marquee categories and a handful of others during the nominations program, not the full run of nominees.

This year, the top categories will be announced toward the end of the show by interim Recording Academy President and CEO Harvey Mason Jr., who stepped in for former CEO Deborah Dugan after she was fired in March for alleged misconduct.

Those general-field categories are record, album and song of the year, as well as best new artist — a collection of awards swept by pop phenom Billie Eilish during this year’s Grammy Awards.

Mason will be joined remotely by “CBS This Morning’s” Gayle King and “The Talk” cohost Sharon Osbourne and several recording artists — Pepe Aguilar, Yemi Alade, Nicola Benedetti, Lauren Daigle, Mickey Guyton, Imogen Heap and Dua Lipa — to announce the other categories.

The 63rd Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. Pacific.