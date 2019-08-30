Courtney Love is mad about Lana Del Rey’s ice cream truck driver

Lana Del Rey’s team will travel to the beach this Labor Day weekend to promote her “dazzling” new album, “Norman F— Rockwell.” But former touring partner and pal Courtney Love seems unhappy about Del Rey’s driver.

“Dream team I’m the luckiest,” Del Rey wrote in a caption on an Instagram post Thursday. “Anywaysssssss going to have a couple ice cream trucks going up and down the coast this weekend. U can get some popsicles and vinyl if u see this little lime.

“Steve Berman is driving.”

Berman is chairman and chief executive at Interscope/Geffen/A&M and marked 25 years with Interscope in 2017; Del Rey is signed to Interscope. Given the palm trees in the background and Del Rey’s home base in L.A., we can guess the trucks are going to be rolling on the West Coast. (The record label didn’t respond immediately to The Times’ request for more details.)

But Love, who toured with Del Rey in 2015 and has been a vocal fan of the “Venice Bitch” singer, has her own history with Berman.

In a series of comments on Del Rey’s post on Thursday, Love focused on the music executive, writing, “She’s letting money folk at interscope be in her art it’s disgusting she doesn’t know. Ugh. Not humorous! Death knell. DRAW THE LINE! Gross ldr. Don’t be nice to him.”

Love was likely referring to her ugly court battles in the early 2000s involving Universal Music Group, which owns Interscope/Geffen/A&M.

The Hole singer had sued UMG, alleging unfair business practices that locked her into an unfair contract and cheated her band out of royalties. She also sued to block the release of any Nirvana music by UMG. Surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic countersued, alleging she was using the Nirvana suit as leverage in her own fight with UMG.

After a judge threw out Love’s broader artists-rights allegations and reduced her suit to a contract dispute, the singer wound up settling her disputes with Universal and with the Nirvana members.

Judging by her comments on Del Rey’s Instagram, though, Love’s feelings about Berman are far from settled.