Avicii tribute concert unites Adam Lambert, Rita Ora to promote mental health awareness

Rita Ora, Adam Lambert, David Guetta and more performers will take the Friends Arena stage in Stockholm, Sweden, to honor Avicii, who died by suicide in April 2018.

The Tim Bergling foundation, named after the late DJ, has released the lineup for the upcoming Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness, proceeds from which will go to the organization working toward suicide prevention. Guetta, Kygo, Laidback Luke and more of Avicii’s friends from the DJ community will also participate in the show, which is set for Dec. 5.

“Tim had plans for his music to be performed together with a large live band, and now we are realizing his dream and giving fans a chance to experience his music in this unique way,” said Avicii’s father, Klas Bergling, in a release provided to T he Times.

The roster also includes 19 singers who collaborated with Avicii on tracks such as “Lonely Together,” featuring Ora and “Lay Me Down,” featuring Lambert. Alex Ebert, Aloe Blacc, Amanda Wilson, Andreas Moe, Audra Mae, Blondfire, Bonn, Carl Falk, Dan Tyminski, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Daniel Adams Ray, Joe Janiak, Nick Furlong, Otto Knows, Sandro Cavazza, Simon Aldred, Vargas Lagola and Zak Abel round out the list of musicians on the announcement and the foundation’s website, which promises more acts to come.

Advertisement

“We are grateful that his friends, producers, artists and colleagues are coming to Stockholm to help,” Klas Bergling said in a statement. “They have all expressed a sincere interest and desire to engage in efforts to stem the tide of mental illness and lend their support to our work with the Tim Bergling Foundation. We are very much looking forward to this evening, which will be a starting point for the foundation’s work going forward.”

Tickets for the two-hour show go on sale Thursday at 2 a.m. Pacific.