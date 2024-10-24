Tyler, the Creator is selling $5 tickets to watch him lip sync at Intuit

Tyler, the Creator is bringing his new album — and only his new album — to Inglewood’s Intuit Dome.

The genre-blurring Los Angeles musician wrote on X early Thursday that he plans to hold an event Sunday evening at the Clippers’ newly opened arena where he’ll play “Chromakopia,” his upcoming LP, in full for the first time.

“I will not be performing,” he noted, “I will be standing in the middle of the venue lip syncing to the new sounds.” He added that tickets for the event cost $5.

“Chromakopia” is due to hit streaming services Monday at 3 a.m. (Pacific). The album is Tyler’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s “Call Me if You Get Lost,” which was named best rap album at the 64th Grammy Awards . (Tyler won the same award with his previous LP, 2019’s “Igor,” although that psychedelic soul excursion wasn’t really a rap album, as he noted backstage at the Grammys in 2020.)

Tyler’s Intuit Dome show follows a string of similarly conceived events by Kanye West, including a controversial appearance at March’s Rolling Loud festival in Inglewood where West and his creative partner Ty Dolla Sign roamed around a stage as songs from their “Vultures 1” album played over a sound system.

On Wednesday, Tyler announced dates for a 2025 world tour behind “Chromakopia.” He’s due to perform at his annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival next month at Dodger Stadium, topping a bill that also features Playboi Carti, Omar Apollo, Erykah Badu, the Marías, André 3000, Vince Staples, Tommy Richman and Sexyy Red, among other acts.