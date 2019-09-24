Forget summer: Megan Thee Stallion and Jimmy Fallon declare ‘Hot Girl Fall’

Goodbye, “hot girl summer.” Hello, “hot girl fall”?

Rapper and “hot girl summer” meme originator Megan Thee Stallion visited “The Tonight Show” on Monday, where she and host Jimmy Fallon dropped the music video for “Hot Girl Fall” to usher in the new season with thigh-high plaid boots and pumpkin-orange jumpsuits.

“Days getting shorter with that setting sun,” a dejected Fallon rapped. “Guess hot girl summer is really done.”

Enter Megan Thee Stallion to save the day, which also happened to be the first day of autumn: “Jimmy, you’re not making any sense at all / After hot girl summer comes … hot girl fall!”

The 24-year-old artist officially coined the now-famous “hot girl summer” in May with the cover art for her album “Fever,” which featured the phrase, “She’s thee hot girl and she’s bringing thee heat.” The tagline soon went viral, taking on a life of its own in captions for bikini beach photos on Instagram and parodies on Twitter.

Back when fall was fast approaching, the internet began to brainstorm a fresh seasonal catchphrase. Some jokingly toyed with the idea of “Christian girl autumn,” featuring a photo of two women posing in matching scarves and booties. But Fallon and Megan Thee Stallion had another idea.

Hot Girl Summer is coming to an end, get ready for Christian Girl Autumn 🍂😍 pic.twitter.com/yuqyt6YTex — gio (@lasagnabby) August 9, 2019

“Grab a cable-knit scarf and your chunkiest sweater / ‘Cause the summer was dope, but the fall’s even better,” the “Money Good” artist mused in the video.

A turtleneck crop top, a hayride, pies and lots of leaves completed the sketch’s chilly-yet-cozy aesthetic. With hot girl fall, the same rules apply: Anyone, regardless of sex, can be a hot girl if they truly believe.

“Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident, living YOUR truth, being the life of the party etc,” Megan Thee Stallion tweeted in July.