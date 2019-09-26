Diplo is living his best life after hacking Jonas Brothers’ Instagram

Ooh, this is an S.O.S.!

Diplo has hijacked the Jonas Brothers’ Instagram account, changed the password and posted not one, not two, but seven photos and videos trolling the recently reunited boy band.

As of Thursday morning, the “Close to Me” DJ and producer had uploaded his own Calvin Klein underwear ad and a photo of himself posing topless with three Grammys, along with some parody videos and memes poking fun at his victims.

“Footage of Nick breaking up the band,” Diplo captioned a quitting scene from “Half Baked,” superimposing Nick Jonas’ face onto Guillermo Díaz’s fed-up Scarface.

Advertisement

The EDM artist wreaked even more havoc on the former Disney Channel stars’ Instagram story, where he shared memes and internet reactions to his takeover. The story begins with a close-up video of Diplo laughing maniacally on the selfie-cam.

“The only Disney brothers who matter,” he wrote in one of the uploads, paired with a photo of “The Suite Life” franchise’s Dylan and Cole Sprouse during their Disney Channel days.

A screenshot of the Jonas Brothers' Instagram story. (Diplo / The Jonas Brothers / Instagram)

The “Sucker” singers seemed to be taking Diplo’s antics in stride for the first few posts, with Joe Jonas commenting some curious and peeved emojis. But by the fourth post, all three hopped online to protest — though the public display suggests the brothers may actually be in on the gag.

Advertisement

“Seriously call me @diplo this isn’t funny,” Nick Jonas commented, backed by Kevin Jonas, who wrote, “Wtf @diplo. It was funny for like one post but we’ve got a show tonight and need the account back.”

The jig seems to be up as of about an hour ago, when a snippet of what looks like a music video for an upcoming collaboration between the DJ and the band appeared on the account, captioned “Lonely” — indicating that the whole snafu may have been one big promotional stunt. It worked.

“Me remembering @diplo hacked the @jonasbrothers account mid-show in Dallas,” Joe Jonas captioned a Twitter video of him looking distressed onstage.

Me remembering @diplo hacked the @jonasbrothers account mid-show in Dallas 😱 #happinessbeginstour pic.twitter.com/g2lLxxJju1 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) September 26, 2019

This is not the first time Diplo has caused a scene surrounding the JoBros. Earlier this year, he famously live-streamed Joe Jonas and “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner’s Las Vegas wedding to millions of followers. The young couple later sealed the deal in a more traditional ceremony in France in June.

Diplo’s “Lonely,” featuring the Jonas Brothers, drops at 9 p.m. Pacific.