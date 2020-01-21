Nipsey Hussle to be saluted at Grammy Awards by John Legend and DJ Khaled

John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill and more artists will unite at the 2020 Grammy Awards to honor rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed at age 33 in Los Angeles last year.

Rappers Roddy Ricch and YG, as well as gospel singer Kirk Franklin, will also take part in the live tribute performance during Sunday’s broadcast from L.A.'s Staples Center.

They join previously announced Grammy performers Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Rosalía, Aerosmith, Demi Lovato, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Run-DMC, H.E.R., Charlie Wilson and Tyler, the Creator.

Hussle was gunned down outside one of his shops on March 31, 2019, in a South L.A. neighborhood he helped build up through his music and activism.

The beloved L.A. native is posthumously nominated for rap performance and rap song (“Racks in the Middle”), as well as rap/sung performance (“Higher”) at the Grammys this weekend.

“An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large,” said Ken Ehrlich, Grammy Awards executive producer.

“There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.”



The entertainers participating in the Hussle tribute also collected some nominations heading into the ceremony, including nods for rap/sung performance for Legend and Khaled — who are both featured with Hussle on “Higher” — as well as Ricch, who scored rap song and performance nods with Hussle for “Racks in the Middle.” Frankin is up for gospel performance, song and album (“Love Theory,” “Long Live Love”), while Mill is nominated for rap album (“Championships”).

Hosted by Alicia Keys, the 62nd Grammy Awards begin at 5 p.m. Pacific on Sunday.