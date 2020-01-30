Best concerts in L.A. this week: Mattiel, DJ Quik, more

Following the pop feast of the Grammys, the week ahead offers a palate cleanser of indie rock and rising talents.

Jan. 30

Wolf Parade

With the recent release of “Thin Mind,” Wolf Parade’s second album since reuniting in 2016, the Canadian indie-rock favorites are back on the road with their frenetic, exhilarating live show. Fans can look forward to an early live taste of the record’s high-octane sound alongside such early classics as “Shine a Light” and “This Heart’s on Fire.”

The Regent Theater, 448 S. Main St. Tickets are $30.

Jan. 31

Mattiel

Jack White protégé Mattiel Brown released the best album you didn’t hear in 2019 with the knockout rock of “Satis Factory.” Don’t miss your chance to amend that this weekend with the Atlanta artist’s tour stop at the Bootleg. A born performer, Mattiel’s husky vocals fall somewhere between Nancy Sinatra and Grace Slick, served up over country, punk and folk influences and an art-house aesthetic.

Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd. Tickets are $15.

Jan. 31

Tune-Yards with Vieux Farka Touré

There’s no genre that’s off-limits for Tune-Yards’ Merrill Garbus. Her latest album, 2018’s “I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life,” infused kinetic cheer and complex rhythms into socially conscious songwriting. Be sure to arrive early to catch Malian guitar great Vieux Farka Touré.

Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave. Tickets start at $45.

Feb. 1

DJ Quik and Tha Dogg Pound

After a handful of one-off shows last summer, Compton’s legendary DJ Quik is back for a formidable double bill with West Coast rap duo Tha Dogg Pound. Expect a decades-spanning set culling from both artists’ influential careers, alongside newer tracks like Quik’s “World Girl” and last year’s Hi-C collaboration “Let Me Tell You.”

The Novo, 800 W. Olympic Blvd. Tickets start at $29.50.

Feb. 3

New Pornographers

Power-pop supergroup the New Pornographers have been wooing fans with infectious hooks and stirring harmonies for the better part of two decades. The band is back on the road in support of last year’s acclaimed “In the Morse Code of Brake Lights,” bringing a darker, harder-nosed sound that strives to find joy amid cultural and personal turmoil.

Fonda Theatre, 6126 Hollywood Blvd. Tickets cost $35.

Feb. 5

Luna

Formed after the breakup of Galaxie 500 in 1991, Dean Wareham’s Luna has established itself as an indie luminary in its own right. With bassist/vocalist Britta Phillips, guitarist Sean Eden and drummer Lee Wall, the band has been back on the road and in the studio since reuniting in 2015, and remains as graceful and dreamy as ever.

Teragram Ballroom, 1234 W. 7th St. Tickets are $30.

