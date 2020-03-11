Best concerts in L.A. this week: Dolly Parton, the Strokes, a tribute to Kim Shattuck

With the cancellations of South by Southwest and Coachella, it’s been a trying few days for the live music world, but the show must indeed go on —and, lucky for L.A., there are still plenty of great ones happening throughout the city this week, face mask not required.

March 13

Pussy Riot

Russian activist art collective Pussy Riot are back in all their subversive punk glory, kicking off a 19-date North American tour in L.A. this weekend. This time around, they’ve partnered with nonprofit PLUS1 to donate $1 from each ticket sold to the local Planned Parenthood affiliate in each tour market. Come for the cause, stay for the raucous protest jams.

1720, 1720 East 16th St. Tickets cost $25.

March 13

Yves Tumor

Experimental-electronic trailblazer Yves Tumor has emerged as a genre auteur since releasing 2018’s universally acclaimed “Safe in the Hands of Love” on Warp Records. Merging transgressive ideas with pop constructs, Tumor’s music and audiovisual-accompanied shows are as challenging as they are thrilling.

Fonda Theatre, 6126 Hollywood Blvd. Tickets cost $25.

March 14

Burgerama 2020

Burger Records’ annual celebration of grimy rock ‘n’ roll camp takes on the Echo and Echoplex for a stacked 12-hour bill. Garage punk mainstays the Mummies are set to headline, alongside Bay Area O.G.s Flamin’ Groovies, Hollywood Stars, Tomorrows Tulips, a farewell show from glam punks Apache and many, many more. The all-ages show will also feature visuals by Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show, DJ sets and other fun antics.

The Echo and Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd. Tickets start at $23.

March 14

Dolly Parton

All hail the Dolly Lama! The 49-time Grammy-nominated country legend will grace the stage at the Dolby Theatre for an evening celebrating her Netflix anthology, “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.” The night, part of the annual PaleyFest television festival, will include a discussion with Parton and showrunner Sam Haskell, as well as an audience Q&A.

Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd. Tickets start at $26.

March 14

The Strokes

Having spent the last couple of months teasing their forthcoming album, “The New Abnormal,” garage rock greats the Strokes will hit the Forum for an evening of classics alongside fresh cuts from their first release since 2013. Don’t let mixed feelings for their catalog fool you — Saturday’s bill with King Princess and Alvvays is sure to remind you of why you loved them in the first place.

The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd. Tickets start at $80.

March 15

Kim Shattuck Celebration

It’s been six months since punk powerhouse Kim Shattuck passed away, but her legacy and influence are far from forgotten. Join a slate of peers and collaborators for a celebration of the singer and songwriter’s life, featuring sets by Red Kross, Veruca Salt, That Dog, Vicki Peterson, the Coolies, Shattuck’s former band the Pandoras and more. All proceeds will be donated to the ALS Assn. Golden West Chapter in Shattuck’s memory.

El Rey Theatre, 5515 Wilshire Blvd. Tickets cost $50.

