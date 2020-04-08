Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
John Prine’s widow mourns his death from COVID-19: ‘John was the love of my life’

John Prine in 2014
John Prine, who died Tuesday of COVID-19, performs at the 2014 Stagecoach Festival in Indio.
(Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
April 8, 2020
10 AM
John Prine’s widow, Fiona Whelan Prine, shared thoughts from the revered singer-songwriter’s family Wednesday, the day after his death at 73 from COVID-19.

“We have no words to describe the grief our family is experiencing at this time,” she wrote on Facebook. “John was the love of my life and adored by our sons Jody, Jack and Tommy, daughter in law Fanny, and by our grandchildren.”

Whelan Prine, who married John Prine in 1988, credited the medical team at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville for its “incredible skill and care” in the fight that the “Angel From Montgomery” songwriter did not win. She noted that the team’s efforts couldn’t overcome the damage inflicted by the coronavirus.

“I sat with John — who was deeply sedated — in the hours before he passed and will be forever grateful for that opportunity,” she wrote.

“My dearest wish is that people of all ages take this virus seriously and follow guidelines set by the CDC. We send our condolences and love to the thousands of other American families who are grieving the loss of loved ones at this time — and to so many other families across the world.”

Prine was hospitalized in Nashville on March 26 and put on a ventilator on March 30, with Whelan Prine — who was recovering from COVID-19 herself — telling fans that he was stable at that time. She clarified her comment hours later, explaining that stable was not the same as improving.

“There is no cure for Covid-19. He needs our prayers and love — as do the thousands of others who are critically ill,” she tweeted.

Four days later, on the singer-songwriter’s eighth day in the ICU, Whelan Prine said he had pneumonia in both lungs. “I cannot be with him which makes this nightmare all the more distressing,” she wrote.

John Prine, revered singer-songwriter, dies of COVID-19 complications at 73

Wednesday on Facebook, Whelan Prine expressed thanks from the family.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love we have received from family, friends, and fans all over the world. John will be so missed but he will continue to comfort us with his words and music and the gifts of kindness, humor and love he left for all of us to share,” she said.

Whelan Prine asked that mourners send donations to Thistle Farms, Room in the Inn or Nashville Rescue Mission in lieu of flowers or gifts.

