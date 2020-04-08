Sing along to Randy Newman’s new quarantine song, ‘Stay Away’

The other day singer-songwriter-composer Randy Newman hopped on the phone with The Times to talk about life in isolation. Asked what was on the schedule for his day, he mentioned something about doing a public service announcement about social distancing for NPR, and that he was going to record it when he got off the line.

Did he manage to find a word to rhyme with “pandemic”?

“That’s a tough one,” he said with a chuckle.

And so, instead of a standard PSA (in fact, for NPR affiliate KPCC-FM in Pasadena), Newman took to the piano to write an entire song about social distancing. With typical wit, he narrates from the perspective of someone locked in a home with a “Venus in sweatpants” spouse, one he is very lucky to have. A lyrical nod to one of Newman’s early hits, “Sail Away,” the new song is about the opposite reflex: never leaving your house.

Advertisement

“Stay Away” also happens to feature a sing-along chorus every bit as convincing as “I Love L.A”:

Wash your hands

Don’t touch your face

Newman uploaded the new song to his YouTube channel, but he didn’t include the lyrics. Below is the video, followed by our transcription of the lyrics. Memorize them for your next bedroom concert.

“Stay Away”

by Randy Newman

Advertisement

Venus in sweatpants

That’s who you are

And when this mess is over

I’ll buy you a car

We’ll drive that car

So fast and so far

All your stupid friends

Will be left behind

Stay away from me

Baby, keep your distance please

Words of love

In times like these

I’m gonna be with you

24 hours a day

A lot of people couldn’t stand that

But you can

You’ll be with me

24 hours a day

What a lucky man I am

Stay away from me

Wash your hands

But don’t touch your face

Wash your hands

Don’t touch your face

30 years together and we’re still having fun

Once we were two, now we are one

Let’s go out and get a burger

When you’re done you’re gone

Memories of the past

Be kind to one another

Tell her you love her everyday

If you’re angry about something

Let it go

The kids are frightened

Tell them not to be afraid

But don’t let them touch your face

Don’t let them touch your face