Bop to Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s new ‘Savage’ remix for coronavirus relief

Hot Girl Summer 2.0 is officially here.

On Wednesday, rapper Megan Thee Stallion released a remix of her track “Savage,” featuring Beyoncé. Proceeds from the collaboration will go toward Bread of Life’s coronavirus relief efforts in the artists’ hometown of Houston.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose “Hot Girl Summer” hit became a pop-culture sensation last year, promoted her new “Savage” remix on Instagram, writing: “I’m literally crying ... being from HOUSTON ... this ... means EVERYTHING to me !!!! SAVAGE REMIX FT THE QUEEN @BEYONCE OUT NOW!”

The remix, which immediately lighted up social media, features multiple new verses, including Beyoncé name-checking TikTok, Texas and her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

“Please don’t get me hype / Write my name in ice,” the “Formation” singer raps on the track. “Can’t argue with these lazy [people] / I just raise my price / I’m a boss, I’m a leader / I pull up in my two-seater / And my mama was a savage ... got this ... from Tina.”

“Like Beyoncé, like me,” Megan Thee Stallion chimes in. “He be like, ‘Damn, how that thing moving in them jeans?’ / Even D4L couldn’t do it like me, like me.”

They’re the latest entertainers delivering fresh content in recent weeks to help combat the coronavirus crisis. Other performers producing music for a good cause include Bon Iver, Thomas Rhett and New Kids on the Block.

A standout tune from Megan Thee Stallion’s latest release, “Suga,” the original “Savage” has amassed more than 90 million streams on Spotify since it came out in March. Today’s Beyoncé remix had already racked up more than 465,000 views on YouTube within a few hours.

You can donate to Bread of Life through Beyoncé's BeyGOOD website here.