Little Richard dies: Mick Jagger, Michelle Obama, Spike Lee honor pioneering rocker

Recording artists, industry leaders and celebrities of every stripe poured on the love for Little Richard, the trailblazing American rocker who died Saturday at the age of 87. On social media, admirers called the star, born Richard Penniman in Macon, Ga., an unforgettable artist and a generous mentor and friend.

Mick Jagger shared on Instagram that Richard was “the biggest inspiration of my early teens” as well as a mentor. “When we were on tour with him I would watch his moves every night and learn from him how to entertain and involve the audience and he was always so generous with advice to me.” Ringo Starr posted a photograph of Richard with the Beatles, captioning it “A night to remember.”

“He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll,” wrote the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson on Twitter. Nils Lofgren, Billy Idol, Keith Richards, Jody Watley, Patti LaBelle and Carole King were among the artists mourning the “architect of rock ‘n’ roll” on Twitter.

Chance the Rapper wrote that he had recently read up on the singer and learned “about how he developed The Beatles and saved The Rolling Stones,” a reference to the legendary influence Richard had on the singing of Paul McCartney and Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

Music producer Quincy Jones posted on Facebook about “my brother & friend,” adding, “An innovator who’s influence spans America’s musical diaspora from Gospel, the Blues & R&B, to Rock & Roll, & Hip-Hop, there will never, ever, ever, be another Little Richard.”

Michelle Obama celebrated Richards’ “exuberance, his creativity, and his refusal to be anything other than himself.”

From Chuck D to Chuck Schumer, many also posted their favorite clips of Richard performing or in interviews. “Put some respeck on the creators,” wrote actor Jeffrey Wright, along with an audio clip of Richard singing “It Ain’t Watcha Do” in 1965 — with left-handed guitar back-up from the musician later known as Jimi Hendrix.

“In the world of music, it doesn’t get much better than Little Richard,” said New York Sen. Schumer.

Cyndi Lauper on Instagram posted a vintage photo of herself and Richard laughing in an embrace. “Did you guys know that #LittleRichard married David and me? True rock n roll royalty. An original. A legend,” the singer wrote, referring to her 1991 marriage to actor David Thorton. Richard also officiated at the 1987 wedding of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, who tweeted a photo of the event.

Director Ava DuVernay remembered her encounters with Richard while she was working as a waitress during college. “I served soul food brunch to Little Richard every Sunday for a year while waitressing at Aunt Kizzy’s Back Porch in LA. I was a college student. He tipped me a crisp $100 bill each week on a $75 breakfast with friends,” DuVernay wrote. “Helped me so much.”

Filmmaker Spike Lee posted a 1991 Nike commercial he directed starring Richard, Michael Jordan and himself. Lee called Richard “one of the true creators of rock and roll.”

So sad to hear that my old friend Little Richard has passed. There will never be another!!! He was the true spirit of Rock’n Roll! pic.twitter.com/yU1EJmjejU — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) May 9, 2020

Remembering #LittleRichard today... Bruce and I were so lucky and honored to have him officiate our wedding back in 1987 — thankful for the memories. Rest easy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MFU347Ogij — Demi Moore (@justdemi) May 9, 2020

A couple weeks ago I randomly decided to read up on the legendary Little Richard on wiki. I learned then about how he developed The Beatles and saved The Rolling Stones pic.twitter.com/lUEvYG1Mew — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 9, 2020

With his exuberance, his creativity, and his refusal to be anything other than himself, Little Richard laid the foundation for generations of artists to follow. We are so lucky to have had him. Sending all my love to his family and friends today. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 9, 2020

Rest In Peace To One Of The True Creators Of Rock And Roll. This Is The Commercial I Directed With Little Richard And Michael Jordan, 1991. pic.twitter.com/51bEV1eYKB — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 9, 2020

I served soul food brunch to Little Richard every Sunday for a year while waitressing at Aunt Kizzy’s Back Porch in LA. I was a college student. He tipped me a crisp $100 bill each week on a $75 breakfast with friends. This was 30 years ago. Helped me so much. God rest his soul. https://t.co/L0vo1tPdBv — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 9, 2020

A night to remember little Richard. And the boys peace and love. ✌️🌟❤️🎶🎵🍒☮️ pic.twitter.com/VsRDLTVeeJ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 9, 2020

Dust To Digital is such a incredible site and curated dedication. Since we are in the era of social distancing please RT this as the ultimate tribute to The Quasar Of Rick and Roll!!! RT RT lets get a million RT on the Incredible Little Richard. My FTP lyric was a 1989 nod to him https://t.co/0ZL7V0z7kc — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) May 9, 2020

In the world of music, it doesn’t get much better than Little Richard.



We have lost a musical giant.



Thank you for the joy and passion that your music brought to us all. May you rest in power.https://t.co/da5ulArmMD — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 9, 2020

The King of Rock and Roll#LittleRichard ♥️🕊♥️ pic.twitter.com/T4sSqC4LJr — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) May 9, 2020

I’m very sorry to hear about Little Richard. He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll. He was a such a great talent and will be missed. Little Richard’s music will last forever.

Love & Mercy, Brian pic.twitter.com/kcak6Rf4Re — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 9, 2020

Sing in Peace Little Richard. Bless you! No one had a greater hand in creating Rock n Roll, the Sacred Weapon that continues to heal our troubled world. Eternal Love and Thanks. pic.twitter.com/rWdSOIe7C5 — Nils Lofgren (@nilslofgren) May 9, 2020

RIP #LittleRichard the architect of rock n roll... pic.twitter.com/685HKldASk — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 9, 2020

Rest In Peace Little Richard. Architect of Rock n Roll. Originator. Innovator. Influencer.

He was also a part of one of the great nights of my life/career, 30th GRAMMY Awards in NYC 1988 -creating a legendary TV moment. Condolences to his family/ loved ones -we thank you 🙌🏾🎶👑 pic.twitter.com/txughrHpoK — Jody Watley (@jodywatley) May 9, 2020

MESSAGE FROM IGGY: „Dear Little Richard, thank you, RIP” — Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) May 9, 2020

Little Richard - It Ain't Whatcha Do, 1965.



Oh. James Marshall Hendrix left-handed on guitar.



Put some respeck on the creators. 'Do it well or not at all.' Periodt. pic.twitter.com/IULu6ABfZo — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 9, 2020

“Wasn’t I wonderful?!” — Little Richard, after telling him I loved his show when I met him in the ‘90s. Yes. Yes, you were. Long live Little Richard! pic.twitter.com/ziiVNo4Phh — Jeff Tweedy (@JeffTweedy) May 9, 2020

I had the opportunity to work with him on Hollywood Squares, and when I ran into him later for another charity gig, he said he thought this clip was funny. I just about started crying! RIP #LittleRichard pic.twitter.com/NH31ktaT9j — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard, you were truly one of a kind!!



I've written a few words about this legend on my blog: https://t.co/ffrLiqKFEx#LittleRichard #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/dnYEB1PHf3 — Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) May 9, 2020

What a legend! 👑RIP Little Richard https://t.co/zirAXxSL2K — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) May 9, 2020

