Facing a backlash, Ice Cube defends his role advising the Trump administration

Ice Cube is under fire after a senior advisor to Donald Trump revealed this week that the rapper has been collaborating with the president on his “promise to Black America.” Now, as backlash brews, he says CNN has canceled his upcoming appearance on “Cuomo Prime Time.”

But Ice Cube insists his loyalty is solely to the Black community.

In July, he released his Contract With Black America to advocate for police reform, affirmative action in the education system, abolition of private prisons, decriminalization of marijuana and elimination of mandatory minimum sentences, among other proposals.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the N.W.A. star — who has long been a vocal critic of Trump — defended his decision to work with the White House, arguing that “Black progress is a bipartisan issue” and “talking truth to power is part of the process.”

Advertisement

Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

“Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me,” Ice Cube tweeted Wednesday. “Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”

The recording artist’s remarks came a day after Trump advisor Katrina Pierson thanked him for his “willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan,” adding, “Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate.”

Pierson’s tweet ignited criticism from many who felt betrayed by Ice Cube, who is known for fighting white supremacy through his music, including his 2018 track “Arrest the President,” and of course, N.W.A.'s seminal “F— tha Police” protesting police brutality.

Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan



ICYMI: https://t.co/V0qOAp0lwR



Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading! ✊🏾 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 13, 2020

Several accused the rapper of crossing over to “the dark side” by associating with Trump, who has made a slew of racist comments throughout and leading up to his presidency — and infamously refused to condemn white supremacists at September’s presidential debate with former Vice President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

“Every side is the Darkside for us here in America,” Ice Cube wrote Wednesday in a followup tweet. “They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”

“I will advise anybody on the planet who has the power to help Black Americans close the enormous wealth gap,” he added Thursday.

Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan. https://t.co/xFIXXpOs8B — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

Despite discussing his CWBA plan with President Trump, the “Ride Along” actor asserted Thursday that he hasn’t “endorsed anybody” ahead of the upcoming election after one eagle-eyed Twitter user reminded him that he promised in 2016 to “never endorse ... Donald Trump! EVER!!!”

Advertisement

The hip-hop veteran called out “the POWERS that be” at CNN Thursday for canceling his appearance on “Cuomo Prime Time,” adding, “I’ve actually been ban from @CNN for a few months so I was surprised they even asked. But it seems like they can’t handle the truth.”

CNN did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment, and it’s unclear if the alleged cancellation is related to the controversy surrounding Ice Cube’s dealings with the Trump campaign.