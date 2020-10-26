Cher serenades Biden: ‘Happiness is just a thing called Joe’

The goddess of pop and the potential future president of the U.S. sure would make a power couple.

Sunday night’s “I Will Vote” virtual concert featured rapper A$AP Ferg, singers John Legend and P!nk, and ended with a performance by “Mamma Mia!” star Cher.

“Right now, our country’s gloomy,” she sang, tweaking the Great American Songbook standard “Happiness Is a Thing Called Joe.”

“Fear is in the air,” Cher sang in her updated version, which she titled “Happiness Is Just a Thing Called Joe.” “But when Joe is president, hope is everywhere. Troubles fly away, and life is easy go. Joe will keep us safe, that’s all we need to know.”

Hope to see you tonight 8:00pm est at the Biden/Harris #IWillVote virtual concert. Join Joe, Jill, Kamala, Pink, Dave Matthews, John Legend and many more. I’ll be there too. I have a little surprise 🙏🏻 https://t.co/O6r5mjMdaR — Cher (@cher) October 25, 2020

Cher covered “Happiness Is a Thing Called Joe,” — originally sung by Ethel Waters in the 1943 musical “Cabin in the Sky” — making some choice lyrical alterations along the way. She also released her pro-Biden version as a single on Sunday.

The “Believe” singer, who endorsed Biden in February, has been a fierce supporter of his campaign. Prior to Sunday night’s concert, she went so far as to make a cameo on a Biden Victory Fund email.

“I first met Joe Biden in 2006,” Cher wrote in the email. “I saw a speech he’d given, and it was love at first speech. So I went to his office to grill him and I asked him really pointed questions — and unlike most politicians, Joe actually listened to me and cared about what I had to say.”

Comedian George Lopez and “The View’s” Ana Navarro hosted the “I Will Vote” concert, which also featured virtual performances by Sara Bareilles, Aloe Blacc, and the Black Eyed Peas and Jennifer Hudson. The Biden Victory Fund asked attendees to “chip in any amount” to attend on Sunday night.