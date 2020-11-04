Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Music

Trump said Lady Gaga is ‘not too good,’ but her dad endorsed him anyway

Lady Gaga performs at Joe Biden's Pittsburgh rally
Lady Gaga performs Monday during a drive-in rally for Joe Biden.
(Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

Lady Gaga’s dad, Joe Germanotta, threw his support behind Donald Trump Tuesday after the president very publicly heckled the award-winning singer and actress for supporting his opponent, Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

According to People and Billboard, the New York City restaurant owner tweeted "@realDonaldTrump 2020,” and followed that up with another tweet that said: “You may have noticed my political and spiritual beliefs are different. liberty and freedom of choice would not be political.”

The missives, which have since been deleted, came after Trump told his supporters Monday that Gaga is “not too good” because she supported Biden, and as the tight presidential race continued into Wednesday.

Entertainment & Arts

Lady Gaga’s ‘rural voter’ video sparks fan love — and unflattering imitations

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Lady Gaga performs onstage during AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for AT&T)

Entertainment & Arts

Lady Gaga’s ‘rural voter’ video sparks fan love — and unflattering imitations

Lady Gaga posted a video reaching out to battleground voters. While fans loved it, the singer’s “rural voter” impression sparked unflattering imitations.

“Now he’s got Lady Gaga,” Trump said of Biden during a rally in Avoca, Penn. “Lady Gaga is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories about Lady Gaga.”

Advertisement

The same day, the “A Star Is Born” actress, who used to live in Lancaster, Penn., joined Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris in chilly Pittsburgh to sing at a drive-in rally in the battleground state. She delivered a powerful speech explaining why she didn’t support Trump. (Gaga also performed for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s campaign during the 2016 election.)

Politics

In a frenzy of final campaigning, Trump airs grievances while Biden says Trump is a disgrace

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden talks with Lady Gaga during a drive-in rally at Heinz Field, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Politics

In a frenzy of final campaigning, Trump airs grievances while Biden says Trump is a disgrace

President Trump unfurled bitter grievances — including complaints about polls — while Joe Biden vowed ‘an end to a presidency that’s divided this nation.’

“Vote like your children’s lives depend on it. Because they do. To all the women, and to all the men with daughters and sisters and mothers — everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their body,” she said at Monday’s event.

Later, addressing the crowd from her piano, Gaga said: “This is not political. This is not red or blue. This is about heart.”

Advertisement

In March, Germanotta sparked a different kind of backlash when he set up a GoFundMe page for his ailing restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check this page for live election results

Check this page for live election results

MusicCampaign 2020
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers entertainment, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement