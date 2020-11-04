Trump said Lady Gaga is ‘not too good,’ but her dad endorsed him anyway

Lady Gaga’s dad, Joe Germanotta, threw his support behind Donald Trump Tuesday after the president very publicly heckled the award-winning singer and actress for supporting his opponent, Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

According to People and Billboard, the New York City restaurant owner tweeted "@realDonaldTrump 2020,” and followed that up with another tweet that said: “You may have noticed my political and spiritual beliefs are different. liberty and freedom of choice would not be political.”

The missives, which have since been deleted, came after Trump told his supporters Monday that Gaga is “not too good” because she supported Biden, and as the tight presidential race continued into Wednesday.

“Now he’s got Lady Gaga,” Trump said of Biden during a rally in Avoca, Penn. “Lady Gaga is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories about Lady Gaga.”

Advertisement

The same day, the “A Star Is Born” actress, who used to live in Lancaster, Penn., joined Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris in chilly Pittsburgh to sing at a drive-in rally in the battleground state. She delivered a powerful speech explaining why she didn’t support Trump. (Gaga also performed for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s campaign during the 2016 election.)

“Vote like your children’s lives depend on it. Because they do. To all the women, and to all the men with daughters and sisters and mothers — everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their body,” she said at Monday’s event.

Later, addressing the crowd from her piano, Gaga said: “This is not political. This is not red or blue. This is about heart.”

Advertisement

In March, Germanotta sparked a different kind of backlash when he set up a GoFundMe page for his ailing restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.