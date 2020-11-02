Lady Gaga’s ‘rural voter’ video sparks fan love — and unflattering imitations

Do you live in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Florida or Arizona? If you answered yes, now you know how Lady Gaga thinks you live. Or at least how she thinks Trump supporters live.

The pop star posted a video on Halloween with herself dressed as her version of a battleground voter: camo pants, camo hat, camo T-shirt tied up in a knot to bare her belly. Knee-high patent leather boots with pink laces. Big shades and a biiiiig black pickup truck.

“Hey, this is Lady Gaga,” she says, cracking open a can of beer.

“I’m voting for America, which means I’m voting for Joe Biden. And if you live in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Florida or Arizona, I encourage you to vote, and if you have a friend that lives there, tell them to vote. I’m going to be in one of these states tomorrow. Guess which one? Hint: I used to live there.”

Advertisement

There’s an uncomfortable swagger to her presence, as if Joy Behar were an aspiring rapper. Gaga takes a swig from the can, then crushes it and hurls it to the ground.

“Cheers, to the 2020 election.”

Gaga wound up Sunday in Pittsburgh where the Manhattan native said she used to go to visit her grandma. And it turns out Gaga was simply impersonating an incarnation of herself.

Advertisement

As a Monday followup to the awkward video, the singer posted a throwback picture of herself sitting in the woods behind the wheel of a camouflage-covered ATV, hoisting a Miller Lite. Wearing a floppy hat and brown overalls, she again looks like she was donning her version of a rural America costume.

With it she posted a photo of herself snuggling up to Biden. The pop star plans to join the former vice president and his wife, Jill Biden, at a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh on Monday night.

That’s a pic of me in Pennsylvania when I lived in Lancaster. I LOVE THIS STATE. I’m here now! This place is filled with good hearted people—good hearted people that @JoeBiden loves. He’s a good friend. He’s the President this country needs to bring us back together. #vote #Biden pic.twitter.com/3Yo4XddYId — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

President Trump was among those taking shots at Gaga on Sunday, calling out her election eve appearance as proof Biden has his eye on banning fracking.

Advertisement

Just learned that Sleepy Joe Biden is campaigning in Pennsylvania with Lady Gaga, a proud member of “Artists Against Fracking.” This is more proof that he would ban Fracking and skyrocket your energy prices... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

Trump’s campaign put out a statement Sunday via communications director Tim Murtaugh that called Gaga’s pending appearances with Biden “a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry.” The singer is a supporter of Artists Against Fracking, which aims to prevent the practice in New York.

Gaga replied, "@realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD.”

Meanwhile, Barstool Sports blogger Coach Duggerton, who lives in Florida, posted a video Sunday mocking Gaga’s effort. His message? Your vote is your own damn business, and he also isn’t nuts about IPAs. (Lady Gaga’s fans didn’t appreciate the effort.)

Advertisement

PSA from Coach Duggs pic.twitter.com/l1kTOqA0NN — Barstool Duggs (@CoachDuggs) November 1, 2020

Then camo-and-truck fan Randy Quaid, the notoriously stable actor, got in on the action, crushing a beer for the president Monday after tweeting Saturday that folks should “Cast your vote for God, guns, Truth, Liberty and TRUMP!!!”

Alas, no belly view from Quaid.