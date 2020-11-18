Mariah Carey’s first gift of Christmas: A TV special with Ariana Grande

On the (not quite) first day of Christmas, Mariah gave to me: A special on Apple TV.

That’s right: “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” is coming Dec. 4 to Apple TV+, the streaming platform announced Wednesday. Also set to appear in the star-studded program are Ariana Grande, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Misty Copeland and a partridge in a pear tree.

Executive produced by the Queen of Christmas herself, the holiday extravaganza will feature a merry mix of musical performances, dance numbers and animated displays.

“Let’s get festive!” Carey tweeted Wednesday, along with a sparkly promotional poster featuring the Grammy winner smiling in the center of a giant evergreen wreath.

In tandem with the special, Apple will also debut “Oh Santa!” a new single and music video featuring Carey, Grande and Hudson. The pop power collab will lead a companion soundtrack including tracks from Snoop Dogg and Dupri, as well as a reimagined version of the Yuletide classic “Sleigh Ride.”

#MariahsMagicalChristmas coming to @appletv on december 4th (no i’m not okay nor will i ever recover) 🤍 love u forever @mariahcarey pic.twitter.com/aDKo9BcUAA — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 18, 2020

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” is one of multiple holiday shows the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hitmaker has staged over the years. Past winter TV celebrations starring Carey include YouTube Red’s “The Keys of Christmas,” Funny or Die’s “Mariah Carey’s Holiday Sketchtacular,” the Hallmark Channel’s “Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas” and more.

As usual, Carey wasted no time ringing in the Christmas season this year by uploading a post-Halloween video of herself wearing a red flannel onesie and cheering to the tune of “All I Want for Christmas is You” in her own personal winter wonderland, complete with fake snow and frosted evergreens.

“It’s time!"a title card reads. “But let’s get through Thanksgiving first.”

And after the election, the songstress shared a viral clip of a euphoric crowd dancing to her No. 1 holiday hit at a gas station in Los Angeles after former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris defeated President Trump and Vice President Pence earlier this month.

“Wish come truuueee!” Carey tweeted in approval.