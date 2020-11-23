With epic flare, Nandi Bushell declares victory over Dave Grohl in drum battle

For months, the internet has watched in awe and delight as Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and 10-year-old music prodigy Nandi Bushell staged an epic drum battle on social media.

But, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Or in this case, a new beginning?

On Sunday, the budding rock star from Ipswich, England, declared victory over Grohl once and for all — in the most epic way possible, of course — and expressed her desire to collaborate with the former Nirvana drummer on a future project.

“Mr. Grohl, thou declare defeat at my feet,” Bushell says in the video, which sees her decked out in her signature purple superhero cape as excerpts from Grohl’s confession appear on the screen.

“The rock gods of old watch you retreat. Your legend in history will echo in time, but still you resign to a child of 3 foot, 9. Rock gods be with me. I call on thee. ... The legendary Grohl wants to jam with me, and we shall create the greatest rhapsody.”

Mr Grohl. Our #EPIC Battle has been one of the greatest in #ROCK history. I accepted your submission of defeat. The happiness and joy our battle has brought will only be amplified when we create the greatest rock song EVER WRITTEN!!! @foofighters #FooFighters pic.twitter.com/hBdiH8BCoG — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) November 22, 2020

Last week, Grohl surrendered to Bushell while appearing remotely on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and discussing their social media showdown, which began in August when Bushell challenged Grohl with a flawless cover of the Foo Fighters’ 1997 hit “Everlong.”

“She’s 10 years old ... she’s tiny. And she’s just beating the crap out of her drum set,” Grohl told Colbert of the first time he watched one of Bushell’s videos. “This kid is a force of nature, and she’s an amazing drummer. ... She comes back with her response, and she just wipes the floor. She’s kicking my a—. “

After trading several viral videos back and forth on the internet — including rockin’ tribute songs to each other — the friendly adversaries finally met earlier this month via video chat.

During their highly anticipated meeting, Grohl admitted he’ll “never be as good” as his young opponent and invited Bushell to play with the Foo Fighters onstage once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control and global touring can safely resume.

“This kid is, like, kicking my butt on the drums,” he told Colbert. “Sometimes you just have to concede defeat. ... There’s nothing I can do. It was like being called out by the school bully, like, ‘I’ll see you on the playground after school!’

“And every time she would ... put one of these videos on her page, I just thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna get my a— kicked.’ It just happened over and over and over again.”

Despite Grohl’s resounding defeat, there appear to be no hard feelings whatsoever between the musician and Bushell, who tweeted upon accepting his concession, “The happiness and joy our battle has brought will only be amplified when we create the greatest rock song EVER WRITTEN!!!”

Rock on, Nandi!