Taylor Swift has announced another (!!!) surprise quarantine album, out tonight

This is me trying to keep up with Taylor Swift in 2020:

On Thursday morning, the “Cardigan” hitmaker announced plans to release her second surprise album of 2020, less than six months after she similarly dropped her critically acclaimed quarantine collection “Folklore” without warning. Titled “Evermore,” the pop phenom’s latest studio effort arrives Thursday night at 9 Pacific time.

“I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight,” Swift wrote Thursday on social media. “To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music.

“We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.”

The news comes days after the Los Angeles Times — and multiple other publications — crowned “Folklore” the No. 1 album of 2020. The intimate, folksy release also earned Swift six Grammy nominations.

“I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales,” she continued Thursday. “I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them. And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around.”