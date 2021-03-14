Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Music

Dua Lipa’s fans are so proud of her ‘growth’ with those Grammys dance moves

Dua Lipa and backup dancers striking a pose on stage.
Dua Lipa, center, seen performing at the 2020 American Music Awards, also performed at Sunday’s Grammys.
(Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for dcp)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
If you don’t wanna see Dua Lipa dancing with somebody — don’t tune into the Grammys.

Fans are raving on social media about the “Future Nostalgia” artist’s high-energy performance at Sunday’s 63rd Grammy Awards. During the first half of the show, Lipa performed a medley of her hit singles “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating,” featuring rapper DaBaby.

Mostly, Twitter was stunned and impressed by the elaborate choreography, especially because the model-turned-singer has developed a reputation in the past for her awkward dance moves — which went viral on social media a few years ago.

On Sunday, Lipa hit the stage in a sparkly pink ensemble, flanked by backup dancers as she executed a series of quick changes, body rolls, hair flips and power poses.

“Dula Peep been in them rehearsals rehearsing. The growth,” one person wrote, using the nickname fans lovingly bestowed upon Lipa after TV host Wendy Williams once mispronounced her name as such.

“Dula Peep serving those dance moves,” tweeted another.

Lipa is nominated for six awards at Sunday’s ceremony, including record of the year (“Don’t Start Now”), song of the year (“Don’t Start Now”) and album of the year (“Future Nostalgia”). Other 2021 Grammy performers include Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and BTS. Anti-pop phenom Billie Eilish — who swept the four major categories at the Grammys last year — also took the stage.

See more reactions to Lipa’s performance below.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

