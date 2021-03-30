Rappers Quavo and Saweetie shown in violent altercation before they broke up

It appears there might be more to Quavo and Saweetie’s recent breakup than was revealed: Video footage has surfaced showing the former couple in a physical altercation that allegedly happened last year.

Quavo, a rapper-singer who’s part of the hip-hop trio Migos, and his rapper-songwriter girlfriend were taped in an elevator at her North Hollywood apartment complex in 2020, according to TMZ, which posted the disturbing and violent video Tuesday.

As the surveillance video starts, Saweetie is seen swinging at Quavo in front of the open elevator door. He comes back at her and pulls her into the elevator, then wrestles her to the floor. The two might be fighting over an orange case, which he keeps away from her as she remains on the floor. Quavo stands with his backpack and the case while she lies on the floor, almost out of camera range. He does nothing to help her up.

The elevator door closes and Quavo pushes a button, then the door opens on what appears to be a different floor. Though Quavo appears to move the bags to make room for a man outside, the guy doesn’t make a move as the former couple stays in the elevator and the door closes. Saweetie doesn’t get up even after the door opens again, and Quavo uses the orange case to block it open. Finally, she stands up and exits the elevator.

Reps for Saweetie and Quavo did not respond immediately to requests for comment on the video, which is reminiscent of the video showing musicians Jay-Z and Solange coming to blows in 2014.

Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonté Harper, announced March 19 that she was no longer with Quavo, tweeting, “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

She added at the time, “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”

Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Marshall, responded to Saweetie’s tweets that same day, saying, “I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”

He wrote in a second tweet, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best,” followed by a praying-hands emoji.

The couple, who started dating in 2018, became known for giving each other lavish presents, like a $300,000 diamond-encrusted watch for him and a custom Bentley for her this past Christmas. She told People in January that Quavo was her celebrity crush before they ever met.

“I think the reason why we’ve lasted so long is because we’re like friends who are really, really, really attracted to each other,” she told the magazine in January. “I think that’s what keeps it fun. It keeps it different. We’re able to really just kick it. Like wherever, whenever.”

TMZ said Tuesday that it had spoken to reps on both sides who confirmed where and when the altercation occurred.