After riling fans with anti-lockdown songs, Van Morrison now accused of anti-Semitism

Van Morrison has a new album out, and the initial reaction is pretty bad. And that’s not even including allegations of anti-Semitism made against him over a song called “They Own the Media.”

Since the pandemic hit, the “Brown Eyed Girl” singer-songwriter has been railing against lockdowns aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, putting out a handful of protest songs that courted plenty of controversy.

But “Latest Record Project, Vol. 1,” a new two-hour, 28-track double album, doesn’t include those tunes. Instead, it veers off in a conspiratorially cranky direction with songs titled “The Long Con,” “Big Lie,” “Why Are You on Facebook” and “Stop Bitching. Do Something.”

The Guardian (“depressing rants by tinfoil milliner”) and Rolling Stone (“a delightfully terrible study in casual grievance”) have already savaged it.

Advertisement

Pitchfork actually liked it a little, in an extremely qualified way, calling it “a risible and intermittently lovely 28-song collection which, in its bonkers way, brings Morrison’s tumultuous career full circle.”

“To be a genius is not the same as being a sophisticated political thinker, as we keep learning again and again, to the point of exhaustion,” Elizabeth Nelson writes for Pitchfork. “In his press materials for the LP, Van hilariously valorizes himself as the only living protest singer, by which it appears he means he is the only gazillionaire rock star to be a pandemic denier besides Eric Clapton.

Noting that Morrison has gone conspiratorial in the past, the Guardian proclaims that “on Latest Record Project Volume 1, the sheeple are truly awoken.”

“It’s MI5 this and mind-control that, secret ‘meetings in the forest,’ mainstream media lies and Kool Aid being drunk by the gallon,” the Guardian’s Alexis Petridis writes.

“On ‘Western Man,’ there’s some troubling alt-right-y stuff about how the west’s ‘rewards’ have been ‘stolen by foreigners unknown and we should be ‘prepared to fight.’ And he’s convinced that the shadowy forces of the establishment are engaged in efforts to silence him.”

Van Morrison’s new double album is titled “Latest Record Project, Vol. 1.” (Evan Agostini / Associated Press)

Worst of all, Petridis says, “The tone isn’t anything as stirring or exciting as anger, just endless peevish discontent and sneering dismissal.”

Advertisement

Rolling Stone‘s Jonathan Bernstein says, “Morrison’s repetition sounds less like the trance-like mysticism of a Caledonia poet and more like a furious customer demanding a refund.” Though he lauds the song “Duper’s Delight,” saying it “shows Morrison at his best: letting his audience in on his own profound process of self-inquiry.”

Bernstein sums up the album as “a sometimes amusing, sometimes frustrating, sparsely thrilling, and largely unlistenable collection of rants and riffs.”

And about “They Own the Media”? While the song doesn’t explicitly name Jewish people as its “They,” it does elevate an anti-Semitic trope that has recently been revived in an even more malicious form by QAnon followers.

Advertisement

Sample lyrics: “They control the narrative, they perpetuate the myth / Keep on telling you lies, tell you ignorance is bliss / Believe it all and you’ll never get the truth / Never get wise, wise through their lies.”

“Well,” tweeted British writer-presenter Matthew Sweet, “the new Van Morrison album will certainly satisfy anyone who’s wondered what the Protocols would sound like with a sax accompaniment.”

Read on for some comments from fans, some apparently former fans and other denizens of social media.

Van Morrison was such an integral part of my childhood soundtrack. He was my Mom's favorite in the 80's-90's. He's always been such transportive, comfort music to me. & now he's literally turned into your crazy, far-right uncle. https://t.co/HC43cpeK5e — Pitter Patter (lets get at 'er) (@jmjaj) May 7, 2021

Advertisement

Who had Q'Anon conspiracy songs on a Van Morrison album on their #PBC (pandemic Bingo card)? I sure didn't yet here we are. — I chirp. (@FunMugford) May 7, 2021

Typo correction:



Never thought I’d LIVE to see a day when Van Morrison would be so desperate for a dollar that he has to appeal to the QAnon crowd.

But, here we are. — NOT Lenny Bruce (@NotLennyBruce) May 7, 2021

Why are you lying .. for Twitter clout? pic.twitter.com/DaINTCKurJ — Silvan (@8sharper) May 7, 2021

Well the new Van Morrison album will certainly satisfy anyone who's wondered what the Protocols would sound like with a sax accompaniment. pic.twitter.com/yyhkRlKZsg — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) May 7, 2021

Advertisement

Van Morrison died in a tragic hat accident a decade ago so I don’t know where this supposed music is coming from — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) May 7, 2021

It is very sad indeed. I have loved Van Morrison’s music since I first hear Brown Eyed Girl. I am saddened that my enjoyment is now tarnished & much lessened by his current dangerous, bordering on derangement, comments — KATHRYN NICHOLSON 🇨🇦 (@bucksbratbonnie) May 7, 2021

It seems that Van Morrison is now the Scott Baio of Eric Claptons. — Caroline B. At Home (@CarolineWissing) May 7, 2021

#VanMorrison has triggered the sugar cookies... they are crumbling all over twitter! Just because his new album (which is very good btw) is about how ridiculous PC and Wokeness is.. If you tell the truth on social media you get attacked... waiting on the my attack now — Steve Mudflap McGrew’s REMASCULATE Podcast! (@REMASCULATE) May 7, 2021

Advertisement

Lots of wry (& funny) comments about Van Morrison's turn to crazy, and that's one way to deal w/ it. But it's really heartbreaking. He brought magic & synthesized cultures compellingly. He's 75 and confused. Life is tough, the body/mind goes astray. Compassion is in short supply. https://t.co/ClC9lGiIqL — Dr. Glenda Gilmore (@GilmoreGlenda) May 7, 2021