Kid Rock uses homophobic slur (again) in a snide tweet about loving his gay friends

Is Kid Rock sorry for the homophobic slur he hurled during a weekend performance in Tennessee? Not one bit. The singer just doubled down on the hateful word in a mocking tweet about loving his gay friends.

“If Kid Rock using the word f— offends you, good chance you are one,” the singer tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day. -Bob Ritchie.”

The name at the end of the tweet is the one the performer was born with, so any offended folks can likely expect only a brief conversation. He usually signs his own tweets with the initials “KR.”

Replies to the tweet? Well, those are all over the map, with many people informing the singer that his word choice was offensive and unacceptable and others arguing that he is a good guy who has spent the pandemic raising and donating money for those in need.

Advertisement

The Kid used the slur initially onstage over the weekend at FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, Tenn., where he got annoyed by the crowd’s ubiquitous cellphones.

“You f— f— with your iPhones out!” he said in video posted by TMZ. He also directed the audience to record his crotch, if they’d like. The outlet previously posted footage from a drunken Nashville episode in late 2019 where Kid Rock went on a profane rant about Oprah Winfrey.

That earlier time around, he also came back afterward on Twitter: “My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show… I said f— that and her,” he tweeted back then, including a rainbow-flag emoji in his explanation of why he hates the talk host. “End of story.”

Kid Rock, a Trump supporter, has often referred to himself as a libertarian who is socially liberal but fiscally conservative and previously has expressed his support for gay marriage.

In another recent move guaranteed to tick off a number of people,

Kid Rock invited untouchable country musician Morgan Wallen to perform at his Nashville honky-tonk in May, right before Wallen posted a new song, “Thought You Should Know,” on Instagram.

It was the mullet-sporting singer-songwriter’s first shot at a public performance since his industry-wide cancellation in February, which came after he hollered the N-word at a buddy after a drunken night out.

