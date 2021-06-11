Some fans turn against Foo Fighters after hearing concert-goers need proof of vaccination

When the Foo Fighters announced they would play a Madison Square Garden show, fans jumped for joy. But when they found out the venue would follow New York City mandates and require proof of vaccination for attendees, some fans stamped their feet.

On Tuesday, the band happily tweeted that tickets to the June 20 show would be available starting Friday.

However, the Ticketmaster page for the show specifies that “Guests must have proof of full Covid-19 vaccination — Final Dose 14 Days Before Event.

“Because of overwhelming demand for these events, in order to accommodate as many guests as possible, Madison Square Garden is complying with New York State mandates that require all guests to be fully vaccinated in such circumstances.”

While unvaccinated fans who aren’t against getting the shot or shots might have a legitimate beef — the short notice, coming only 12 days before the show, meant such fans wouldn’t have a chance to meet the “Final Dose 14 Days Before” standard — many in the small mob complaining about the announcement seemed miffed by the notion that the band would play a show requiring vaccinations at all.

How come you are not advising your fans that this show is ONLY for fully vaccinated people. I can not even begin to express how disappointing this was to hear. Being such a huge fan since seeing you open for The Stones back in the 90s to hear this sadly has changed all that 🙁 — KSidisin (@SidisinK) June 9, 2021

One tweeter called the band “Enemy of the people” and another accused them of “coercion.”

It's actually hurtful to see them join in with this coercion. — Matt Senior (@Bitterlaketrout) June 10, 2021

Why fans would be surprised the band is on board with vaccinations is a bit of a mystery, considering the Foo Fighters’ participation last month in L.A.'s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.

Frontman Dave Grohl had previously demonstrated how seriously he took the pandemic by speaking out against former President Donald Trump’s desire to reopen schools. In an audio edition of his Medium series, “Dave’s True Stories,” he questioned the qualifications of those making some of the decisions: “I wouldn’t trust the U.S. secretary of percussion to tell me how to play ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ if they’d never sat behind a drum set. So why should any teacher trust Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to tell them how to teach without her ever having sat at the head of a class. Maybe she should switch to the drums.”

One Twitter user (mistakenly thinking the June 20 concert had already occurred) declared he’d throw their records away. In about a day and a half, the tweet had garnered more than 3,500 likes.

Foo Fighters, a band I've long admired, just held a concert for the jabbed only.



That's every album & play list with them on, consigned to the bin. — La Haine (@LloydyLloyd6) June 9, 2021

One of those responding in agreement said the move showed the band’s “true colors” and said the coronavirus “basically kills as much as flu.”

such as shame but just shows true colours. Wont let in people not jabbed for what basically kills as much as flu. I bet the survival rate for those going was 100% anyway 🙄 — JBZ099 (@JBZ099) June 10, 2021

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average number of flu deaths per year in the United States has been around 36,000 for the last decade. The CDC’s count of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. since the initial outbreak about 18 months ago is currently 596,059. The World Health Organization says the seasonal influenza mortality rate is “well below .1%,” while listing the COVID-19 mortality rate as between 3% and 4%. So the poster was only off by a factor of 30 to 40.

When one poster replied that the band was simply following local law, the tweeter mistaken about relative flu and COVID-19 mortality rates was unforgiving:

the band still chose to play there still — JBZ099 (@JBZ099) June 10, 2021

Some Tweeters wondered whether the band had a hidden agenda.

What interests me: I'm convinced there are people at the top playing a game with the goal to vaccinate everyone (for many possible reasons ranging from deranged to sinister). But what do people like Dave Grohl get out of it? Are they paid, or is it misguided social conscience. — Lara Rodriguez (@LaraRodr1guez) June 10, 2021

Others spotted the agenda: The dreaded “Woke” one.

I've gone off lots of bands, musicians, actors celebrities because of this Covid nonsense they're promoting. Also, I can't enjoy lots of movies anymore because I can see the Woke agenda in it, same with some newly published books coming from UK. Not good. — Misha (@Misha20508855) June 10, 2021

Apparently referring to their attempts to promote vaccinations, one poster dragged Mariah Carey and Dolly Parton into it, citing their “experimental biochemical agents injections promotions.”

Quite. Used to really love Dolly Parton & Mariah Carey, but after their experimental biochemical agents injections promotions, I have switched right off them. Like you say, there are many who have done this; shame on them. & you are 100% right about the hidden agenda in the films — #CovidLies #CovidCult #FreePalestine (@BaynesMelanie) June 10, 2021

Neither the Foo Fighters, Carey or Parton had issued a statement at publication time.