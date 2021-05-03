Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Scenes from Vax Live, SoFi Stadium’s first live concert post-pandemic

Jennifer Lopez raises her arm during the Vax Live concert at SoFi Stadium
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Vax Live concert at SoFi Stadium on Sunday in Inglewood.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
By Jason Armond
Sunday’s Vax Live, with 20,000 healthcare and other essential workers in attendance, was the first in-person stadium concert at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium since COVID-19 closures.

Selena Gomez hosted and Jennifer Lopez, the Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder and J Balvin performed. Live guest appearances included Ben Affleck, Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman and Prince Harry, with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden making a taped appearance.

Scroll through the scenes from Sunday by our photographer Jason Armond, who had front-row access to the event and captured the best moments.

The Foo Fighters perform at the Vax Live concert at SoFi Stadium
The Foo Fighters perform Sunday at SoFi Stadium’s Vax Live concert in Inglewood.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

J Balvin sings from atop a stage
J Balvin performs Sunday at the Vax Live concert at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
People dance during the Vax Live concert at SoFi Stadium
Fans enjoy a performance by the Foo Fighters on Sunday at SoFi Stadium’s Vax Live concert.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Ben Affleck and Jimmy Kimmel share the stage at Vax Live
Ben Affleck and Jimmy Kimmel play to the crowd Sunday at the Vax Live concert.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Jennifer Lopez introduces her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, onstage
Jennifer Lopez performs with her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, at the Vax Live concert.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Prince Harry points to the crowd during his appearance at the Vax Live concert
Prince Harry speaks at Sunday’s Vax Live concert.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
A view of the crowd at the Vax Live concert
Thousands of people attended Sunday’s Vax Live concert at SoFi Stadium.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

People clap during the Vax Live concert at SoFi Stadium
The crowd enjoys the music at SoFi Stadium’s Vax Live concert.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Josh Klinghoffer and Eddie Vedder play together at the Vax Live concert
Josh Klinghoffer, left, and Eddie Vedder perform at the Vax Live concert.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Jennifer Lopez sings during the Vax Live concert
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Vax Live concert at SoFi Stadium.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Selena Gomez hosts the Vax Live concert
Selena Gomez hosts the Vax Live concert at SoFi Stadium.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Josh Klinghoffer and Eddie Vedder jump at the Vax Live concert
Josh Klinghoffer and Eddie Vedder at the Vax Live concert.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
People lift their hands at the Vax Live concert
Concertgoers enjoy the Foo Fighters’ performance at SoFi Stadium’s Vax Live.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
David Letterman speaks during the Vax Live concert
David Letterman gives remarks Sunday at the Vax Live concert.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
People take pictures at SoFi Stadium
Concertgoers take in the SoFi Stadium sights on Sunday at Vax Live.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Brian Johnson sings at the Vax Live concert
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson performs with the Foo Fighters at SoFi Stadium’s Vax Live concert.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
The Foo Fighters perform as a fan raises their hands
The crowd enjoys a performance by the Foo Fighters at SoFi Stadium’s Vax Live.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden appear on-screen during the Vax Live concert
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden speak during a taped appearance for the Vax Live concert.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
J Balvin sings at Vax Live
J Balvin performs at Sunday’s Vax Live concert.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
People dance during the Vax Live concert
The crowd takes in the Foo Fighters’ performance at SoFi Stadium’s Vax Live concert.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Dave Grohl
The Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl performs at Vax Live.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
People dance during the Vax Live concert
Fans enjoy the Foo Fighters’ performance at SoFi Stadium’s Vax Live concert.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Jason Armond

Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. His work as a photographer and videographer has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn. As a freelance visual journalist, his work has been featured in several publications before joining The Times.

