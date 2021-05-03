Scenes from Vax Live, SoFi Stadium’s first live concert post-pandemic

Sunday’s Vax Live, with 20,000 healthcare and other essential workers in attendance, was the first in-person stadium concert at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium since COVID-19 closures.
Selena Gomez hosted and Jennifer Lopez, the Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder and J Balvin performed. Live guest appearances included Ben Affleck, Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman and Prince Harry, with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden making a taped appearance.
Scroll through the scenes from Sunday by our photographer Jason Armond, who had front-row access to the event and captured the best moments.
Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. His work as a photographer and videographer has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn. As a freelance visual journalist, his work has been featured in several publications before joining The Times.