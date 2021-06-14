David Archuleta says he’s ‘not sure’ about his sexuality: ‘You’re not alone’

Singer-songwriter David Archuleta has identified as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in a vulnerable Pride Month post reflecting on sexuality and religion.

On Saturday, the “American Idol” alum opened up about his sexual identity to more than a million social media followers in hopes of comforting others who might be living through a similar experience.

“I like to keep to myself but also thought this was important to share because I know so many other people from religious upbringings feel the same way,” he began in a statement.

“I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality.”

After revealing that he came forward as gay in 2014 to his family, Archuleta added that he has since explored other possible ways of identifying. The pop musician grew up as part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which condemns “acting on” romantic attraction to people of the same gender as a sin in an anti-LGBTQ statement on its website.

🙏❤️ sharing my thoughts pic.twitter.com/NELz0Ufc10 — David Archuleta (@DavidArchie) June 12, 2021

“But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual,” Archuleta continued. “Then I also have learned I don’t have too much sexual desires and urges as most people which works I guess because I have a commitment to save myself until marriage. Which people call asexual when they don’t experience sexual urges.

“There are people experiencing the same feelings of being LGBTQIA+, (i know that’s a lot of letters that a lot of people don’t understand, but there are a lot of unique experiences people feel and live that make them feel isolated and alone that are represented) who are wrestling to follow their beliefs that are so important to them, just as I have.”

Around age 16, Archuleta rose to prominence on the seventh season of “American Idol,” during which he quickly ascended to fan-favorite status and ended up finishing in second place behind rock musician David Cook. Shortly thereafter, he released his breakthrough debut single, “Crush,” about falling in love with someone and wondering if his feelings were reciprocated.

“Idk what to make of it and I don’t have all the answers,” Archuleta wrote in his Pride Month message. “I just invite you to please consider making room to be more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+, and those who are a part of that community and trying to find that balance with their faith which also is a huge part of their identity like myself.

“I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith. There are more than you may realize going through that wrestle after all the misunderstandings that come with it. I don’t think it should come down to feeling you have to accept one or the other.”

Now 30, Archuleta has followed monster hit “Crush” with several more songs and albums, including his latest single, “Losin’ Sleep,” which debuted last month. Other popular Archuleta tracks include “A Little Too Not Over You,” “OK, All Right” and “Numb.”

“I appreciate you listening to this personal matter,” he wrote in his Instagram post, which spilled over into the comment section. “Again I don’t feel comfortable sharing it, but felt I needed to to bring more awareness to people in my same situation and let you know you’re not alone. You can be part of the LGBTQIA+ community and still believe in God and His gospel plan. ...

“I’ve tried for almost 20 years to try and change myself until I realized God made me how I am for a purpose. And instead of hating what I have considered wrong I need to see why God loved me for who I am.”

In response to his reflection, a number of Archuleta’s musical peers showered him with support: Cook wrote that he was “so proud” of his fellow “American Idol” finalist on Instagram, while another “Idol” winner, Jordin Sparks, reminded Archuleta that he is “so loved.”

“If other people choose to live differently than what you’ve been raised to believe is right, please have compassion because it’s most likely been an exhausting journey for them to be ok with the feelings they have and never have been able to change,” Archuleta continued.

“Let’s keep asking and seeking, and having compassion and patience. Thank you for listening.”