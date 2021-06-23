Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Music

Mariah Carey, Cher and Halsey among the army of celebs voicing support for Britney Spears

Britney Spears, with long blond hair, in a black dress.
Britney Spears at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)
By Suzy ExpositoStaff Writer 
Share

On Wednesday, pop icon Britney Spears petitioned for her release from the conservatorship that has kept her activities and financial assets under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, since 2008. During a court appearance for a hearing in her case, Spears said via telephone, “I’m not happy. I’m so angry it’s insane, and I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

Music

Britney Spears wants out of her 13-year conservatorship: ‘I’m so angry it’s insane’

Los Angeles, CA - June 23: Supporters of Britney Spears rally as hearing on the Britney Spears conservatorship case takes place Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Music

Britney Spears wants out of her 13-year conservatorship: ‘I’m so angry it’s insane’

Addressing the court for the first time in two years, pop star Britney Spears was candid and emotional at her conservatorship hearing Wednesday.

In her testimony, Spears recounted physical and emotional hardships she said she’d been forced to endure under the court-mandated conservatorship. Among them, she alleged that her family had forced her to perform in Las Vegas with a high fever, placed her on a lithium treatment that made her feel “drunk” and insisted she continue to use an IUD to prevent pregnancy.

Conservatorships — also known as legal guardianships — are designed to protect people who cannot take care of themselves, such as the elderly, infirm and mentally disabled.

Advertisement

The hearing was held at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown L.A.

A number of artists tweeted in solidarity with Spears on Wednesday, including Cher, Mariah Carey, Halsey, Tinashe, Liz Phair and Brandy.

Cher tweeted that she would call government officials regarding Spears’ case: “I will try to call. Might not get through... But I will try.” Liz Phair lamented Spears’ plight: “Oldest trick in the book of the patriarchy: Declare a woman mad and gain control of her assets/property.”

Halsey posted, “I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system,” and lambasted “anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person’s reproductive health.”

“I didn’t know I could petition the conservatorship to end,” professed Spears during her testimony. “I honestly didn’t know that. I’ve done more than enough. I don’t owe these people anything. I’ve roofed and clothed and fed people on the road. It’s demoralizing what I’ve been through.”

Music
Suzy Exposito

Suzy Exposito is a music reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously spearheaded the Latin music section at Rolling Stone, and has written for NPR, Pitchfork and Revolver.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement