The wait is nearly over: Lil Nas X tells fans his debut album is finally coming out

Teasing his debut album, Lil Nas X has released a Marvel-inspired trailer to tide over fans hungry for new music.

Similar to how Marvel’s opening sequence takes audiences through the universe’s robust arsenal of superheroes, Tuesday’s teaser trailer displays the many iterations of Lil Nas X (born Montero Lamar Hill), from western cowboy to sultry Santa to a redhead sliding down a pole to hell.

In the classic Marvel font, the trailer ends with, “MONTERO, THE ALBUM, coming soon.” Playing in the background is a rumored snippet of the highly anticipated track “Industry Baby,” produced by songwriting duo Take a Daytrip.

While the album’s release date is still unknown, fans can stream Lil Nas X’s EP, “7,” and his latest single, “Sun Goes Down,” until then.

The trailer comes just days after the “Old Town Road” hitmaker’s 2021 BET Awards performance of “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” in which he locked lips with a male dancer on stage.

Though he gave a stunning ancient Egypt-themed performance and paid homage to Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time” with the help of choreographer Sean Bankhead, Lil Nas X has received a slew of homophobic insults online.

He clapped back on Twitter, writing, “work on yourselves, i love who i am and whatever i decide to do. get there.”

y’all hate yourselves so much. y’all live your lives trying your best to appease straight ppl. y’all are uncomfortable with what i do because y’all are afraid they will be uncomfortable with you. work on yourselves, i love who i am and whatever i decide to do. get there. https://t.co/oHoYkux98F — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 28, 2021

Prior to the release of “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” he shared an Instagram post of a letter he wrote to his 14-year-old self, saying he wanted the hotly contested single to help queer people exist freely.

The 22-year-old artist bared his soul on Twitter, sharing that he had to “mentally prepare” for the BET performance in front of his straight peers and is insecure about his sexuality. He wrote, “i still have a long way to go. i’ve never denied that. when you’re conditioned by society to hate yourself your entire life it takes a lot of unlearning.”

But not holding back, he later tweeted, “since y’all still doing all this over a kiss imma just f— the n— on stage next time.”

But an army of supporters online also had his back, cheering him on and encouraging him to celebrate his authentic self.

“Lil Nas X is the black gay popstar I needed to see as a kid,” wrote one commenter. “The fearlessness it takes to be so decidedly queer in front of a notoriously homophobic audience. I needed that.”

Lil Nas X is so important. Not for just “representation” and combatting homophobia from outside of the queer community, but for dismantling a lot of the internalized homophobia and anti-femme sentiments from within the queer community as well. — maybe: Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) June 28, 2021

The debate is so damn boring. I’m ready to talk about what absolutely incredible healing work Lil Nas X is doing. I’m not one for an investment in celebrity culture, but seeing him be himself on this stage is doing something for my younger self that I cannot deny. — Ryan Ken (they/them) (@Ryan_Ken_Acts) June 29, 2021