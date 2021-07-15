Foo Fighters report COVID-19 case, postpone weekend concert that would have reopened Forum

The Foo Fighters have postponed their Saturday concert at the Forum in Inglewood after someone affiliated with the band tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Tickets purchased for this weekend will be valid for the new date, which “will be announced shortly,” according to the musical act’s social media pages. The highly anticipated performance was supposed to mark the Forum’s first first full-capacity show and first ticketed event in more than a year.

“Despite having made every effort to follow CDC Covid protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed Covid-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization,” the band said in a statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturdays show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date.”

Important information about the July 17th Forum show. pic.twitter.com/9EwtDorRDx — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) July 15, 2021

The COVID-induced delay comes about a month after the “Pretender” artists played their first full-capacity performance since the beginning of the pandemic.

The intimate set — held at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills for 600 lucky fans — required proof of vaccination to attend and sparked a backlash among unvaccinated community members who accused the venue and the Foo Fighters of discriminating against them.

Shortly thereafter, the rock musicians kicked off their world tour with a comeback performance at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden, which was also limited to fully vaccinated patrons.

Saturday’s stop at the Forum has since been removed from the Foo Fighters’ website, which lists forthcoming tour dates in Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Chicago, St. Louis, Mexico City, Boston and more cities worldwide.

During the first weekend of August, the Foo Fighters are set to headline Chicago’s annual Lollapalooza music festival alongside Miley Cyrus, Tyler the Creator, Post Malone, DaBaby, Marshmello and the Grammy Awards’ 2021 new artist of the year, Megan Thee Stallion.

Earlier this year, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his bandmates participated in Global Citizen’s “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World,” at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. The event, which also featured Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, Prince Harry, Selena Gomez and more, was aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

“Dude,” Grohl mused onstage before playing to an in-person crowd. “I remember this.”