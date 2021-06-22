After protests, Foo Fighters will reopen the Forum with first full-capacity crowd

The Foo Fighters are bringing their show back to L.A. with a summer concert at the Forum in Inglewood. It will be the venue’s first full-capacity show and first ticketed event in more than a year, with guests required to self-attest to their vaccination or COVID-19 test status.

“ROCK & ROLL HEADS HOME TO L.A.,” Foo Fighters announced excitedly Tuesday morning via social media. “July 17th at @TheForum!!!”

Fan presale started Tuesday at 11 a.m. PDT, with other presale options happening between now and when tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PDT.

A small crowd of anti-vaccination protesters has dogged Dave Grohl’s band in recent weeks on social media and outside a small show in Agoura Hills, Calif., and a much larger gig in New York City. Both shows required concertgoers to prove they were fully vaccinated.

Though California reopened June 15, the Forum show falls under state guidelines for large events — more than 5,000 people — in an indoor space.

“When purchasing tickets, guests will confirm (for themselves and guests) that they will be fully vaccinated, or will have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event,” the Forum said in a statement Tuesday. “Guests will also self-attest when entering the venue that they are either fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entrance.”

The L.A. County Health Department recommends that face coverings be worn by all, and the Forum has announced an updated bag policy that allows for only small clutches and clear bags. Mobile ticketing is encouraged, and all transactions on the property will be cashless.

Foo Fighters recently drew anti-vaxxer protests outside a sold-out show at the 600-capacity Canyon Club in Agoura Hills. Then they went on to play a large full-capacity concert — as in, Madison Square Garden large — in New York City last Sunday.

That show, which required proof of full vaccination, included Dave Chappelle performing Radiohead’s “Creep” and a Foo Fighters cover of the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing.”

Foo Fighters previously played a set in May for 20,000 or so invited front-line workers at the “Vax Live” concert at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, which has the capacity to seat 70,000. All in attendance had to provide proof of vaccination.

“Dude,” lead singer Grohl said at that show, grinning as he relished the thousands of people singing along in person. “I remember this.”

The Forum also is welcoming shows by the Black Crowes, the Eagles, Maluma, the Doobie Brothers, Twenty One Pilots, Florida Georgia Line and more through the end of this year. Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny are among the performers on the 2022 schedule.