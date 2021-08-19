Amazon to stream Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022

The Academy of Country Music Awards is making the switch to streaming, moving from a TV network to Amazon Prime Video and marking the first time the streaming service will exclusively air an awards show.

In the announcement on Thursday, the ACMs announced the move from CBS, which previously said it would air the Country Music Television awards show next year. A date and location will be announced later for the ACMs. The show has been traditionally held in Las Vegas, although the pandemic moved the show’s production to Nashville, Tenn.

The West Coast-based Academy of Country Music has held an awards show since 1966. Meanwhile, Amazon has gotten more into live TV programming with the announcement of its deal to air the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football.”

“We’re excited to continue to expand our content offerings for Prime Video customers by being the exclusive home for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022 and honoring the best in country music,” Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

“This partnership, which reinforces our position as an innovative, progressive awards show, will deliver the broadest possible audience and, simultaneously, deliver massive value to our artists whose music lives inside this ecosystem, enabling fans to discover and stream music as they watch,” Damon Whiteside, CEO of the ACM, said in a statement.