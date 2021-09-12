See Olivia Rodrigo rock out to “Good 4 U” at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo dialed up the teen angst to 11 at the Barclays Center Sunday night, in celebration of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, as well as the 40th anniversary of the pioneering music network.

Shortly before winning Song of the Year for her 2021 breakout hit, “Driver’s License,” the Disney Channel actress and pop-rock ingénue delivered a high-energy performance of “Good 4 U,” the third single off her Number One debut album, “Sour.”

Rodrigo kicked off her VMA number by floating lithely above the stage in a purple satin gown with lace-up gloves; upon landing, she stomped across the stage in platform boots, backed by the punk fury of her all-woman band, and exchanged high-fives with a screaming hoard of pogo-dancing fans. “Good for you, you’re doing great out there without me, baby/Like a damn sociopath!” sang Rodrigo — before ceremoniously smashing an MTV camera lens with her microphone.

Rodrigo was named Best New Artist and granted the Push Performance award during a pre-show ceremony. She was also nominated for Artist of the Year and Pop Video of the Year.