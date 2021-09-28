BTS is back in concert. First stop? Four nights at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium

Global pop supergroup BTS will soon be shining through the City of Angels with a little funk and soul.

The chart-topping South Korean boy band will reunite with fans in person for the first time since 2019 this fall in Los Angeles, according to a Monday announcement from the group’s record label. The “Dynamite” hitmakers will perform at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium for four nights: Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2.

The singers’ mini-residency at SoFi Stadium, titled Permission to Dance on Stage — LA, is an extension of their recently announced livestream concert of the same name, premiering Oct. 24.

BTS last performed before a live crowd during its 2019 world tour and has since staged a number of virtual performances throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Word of BTS’ forthcoming visit to Inglewood comes a month after the seven-member group officially pulled the plug on its North American Map of the Soul tour, which had already been delayed multiple times by the public health crisis.

Fans who purchased tickets to the band’s canceled Map of the Soul shows have been promised early access to tickets for the Permission to Dance on Stage concerts.

According to Live Nation Entertainment, a presale for those who scored VIP admission to the scrapped Map of the Soul tour begins Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. Pacific, followed by another presale for all other Map of the Soul ticket-holders starting Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. Pacific.

A third presale for members of BTS’ official Army fan club will be held Oct. 7 at 3 p.m., followed by a fourth and final “General Verified Fan” presale Oct. 8 at 3 p.m., for which fans can register online now through Oct. 2. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public Oct. 9 at 3 p.m.