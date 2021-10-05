Forget those mysterious billboards. Adele just teased fans with a clip of new music

After mysterious “30" billboards recently began popping up in major cities across the globe, rumor had it new music from Adele was on the way.

On Tuesday morning, the singer-songwriter confirmed the fan theory by teasing a clip of what seems to be a forthcoming single.

“Easy on Me — October 15,” the Grammy winner captioned a black-and-white video of herself inserting a cassette tape into a truck and driving down a country road to a piano melody.

The cryptic release-date announcement on Twitter comes six years after the “Rolling in the Deep” artist released her last studio album, “25,” which won the coveted prize for album of the year at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Advertisement

Before that came “19" and her breakout album, “21" — hence why eagle-eyed fans were quick and correct to assume those “30" billboards were somehow linked to the musician.

Adele has previously named her albums after her age at the time she wrote them: “19" came out when she was 19, “21" came out when she was 22 and “25" came out when she was 27. The “Rumor Has It” hitmaker is now 33.

On Monday, Adele returned to Twitter after a nine-month hiatus with a chipper response to the platform’s snarky statement regarding the widespread outages of Facebook and Instagram that lasted for hours that day.

Music Adele on her new ’25' album: ‘Sorry it took so long’ British pop star Adele has reemerged with an apology to fans for the long wait for a successor to her Grammy-winning 2011 album “21,” announcing on her Twitter feed, “I’m sorry it took so long, but, you know, life happened.”

“hello literally everyone,” Twitter‘s official account wrote in a tweet that has amassed more than 3.2 million likes.

“Hiya babes!” Adele replied in a tweet that racked up more than 219,000. (A missed opportunity to say, “Hello, it’s me,” but it’s fine.)

An hour later, Twitter pretty much spoke for all of us by tweeting, “ahdfljhadsjdlash ADELE?!?!”

Advertisement

Adele, indeed.