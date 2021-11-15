After a racist outburst, country star Morgan Wallen is ready to tour again

Morgan Wallen is hitting the road again after hurtling over a career speed bump this past year.

On Monday, the country musician announced plans to resume touring after canceling shows this summer to work on himself after being largely cast out by the country music industry for using a racial slur.

The “Whiskey Glasses” and “7 Summers” crooner will launch the 46-city Dangerous Tour in the new year, kicking off Feb. 3 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., and wrapping in Los Angeles at Staples Center on Sept. 24.

The 28-year-old will be joined by country singer Hardy and Tennessee-bred Larry Fleet at select stops during the seven-month tour, which includes shows at Madison Square Garden in New York and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena along the way.

Tickets for the arena shows go on sale Friday, and tickets for amphitheater shows go on sale Dec. 3.

The arena tour marks Wallen’s continued attempt to mount a comeback after the February fallout, which began when the once fast-rising was caught on a neighbor’s security camera using the N-word.

In less than 24 hours, Wallen’s music was pulled from rotation by radio conglomerates, his record contract with Big Loud was suspended and his appearances were removed from country music-focused cable TV networks. The artist was also effectively banned from awards shows despite later being nominated at a few.

Though his actions prompted a number of apologies and a reckoning in country music, many continued to embraced the embattled artist. He returned to the stage in September to assist with Tennessee flood relief efforts and sold out a three-night engagement at the Rupp Arena in Kentucky. Last Friday, he also sold out a 31,000-person show at the Grounds in Mobile, Ala.

