What fans have to say about the end of Britney Spears’ conservatorship

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is finally over, ending a 13-year-long court-imposed oversight that controlled the pop star’s money and personal life.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney,” the singer tweeted Friday following a hearing in downtown Los Angeles.

The court ruling has stirred up a slew of emotions from activists and loyal fans who have spent years advocating for Spears to regain autonomy over her life.

Responding to an L.A. Times callout, here’s what some had to say about the news.

Elated! Britney has forever been a constant in my life. Whether I’m happy or sad, her music has always been there for me. She’s persevered through so much and is such an inspiration to never give up on your life and dreams.

At the core, #FreeBritney was about freeing Britney, but I hope changes continue to happen to conservatorships on a grander scale. The mechanism is truly flawed, and people all around the country are being abused by being in one every day.

Gabriel Muñoz

San Francisco

::

Although I adhere to the celebration of Britney finally being free, my heart won’t rest until those responsible for stealing Britney’s last 13 [years] are held accountable. There’s a bitter feeling in this celebration, that it should have never been. Britney should have celebrated every day of her life, every penny ever earned, every milestone her kids accomplished, every friend she has, all the car rides she wished, any meal she wanted and Skecher sneakers in every color of the rainbow. Justice still needs to be served.

#freebritney

Marion Kaufer

Tucson, Ariz.

::

This went so much deeper than Britney. How many other nonfamous women live under conservatorships controlled by the men in their lives, and the medical establishment diagnoses us as “hysterical” or “crazy” for virtually anything.

Sarah Grunwald

San Diego

::

It’s amazing to see that Britney is getting the freedom she deserves, and it’ll be even better to see her so-called “family” and others reap [what] they sow. #FreeBritney is more than just a movement to me. It’s a whole new community that I have the honor to be a part of. My voice would not be enhanced today if it weren’t for my new friends and fellow allies. If you want to see an example of the word “equality” in the dictionary, there would be a photo of the #FreeBritney movement.

Bri Martinez

Hesperia

::

I’ve always felt that Britney suffered from postpartum depression and should not have been vilified for this underacknowledged mental health issue. I’m sure she needed help at that time, but not for over a decade. I wish her all the best!!!

J.G.

New York City

::

#FreeBritney does not mean much to me personally, but I do hope this person finds her peace.

Robin Speer

New Jersey

::

It hit me harder than I thought it would, but if this could happen to a rich, successful, white woman, imagine what’s happening to women who aren’t Britney?

Her conservatorship made unscrupulous crooks a lot of money, sadly, they were the people she was supposed to trust. I hope every single one of them is investigated and punished to the fullest extent of the law — the gravy train has been derailed.

However, after all these years, there is bound to be some psychological damage. This is the beginning of intense deprogramming, and I just hope to God the people that help her along the way are actually there for the right reasons.

Women! It’s our turn now — time to turn the tables.

Georgia Blue

Montreal