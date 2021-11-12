Britney Spears’ conservatorship is finally over. Tell us what that means to you

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is over after nearly 14 years, ending a court-imposed oversight that has controlled her money and personal life.

Friday’s court ruling has stirred a slew of emotions from #FreeBritney activists and loyal fans who have spent years advocating for Spears to regain autonomy over her life.

From the beginning, fans have driven the #FreeBritney movement, turning up in droves to show their support outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in L.A. and spreading awareness on social media.

So now that Spears has been released from her conservatorship, how do her fans feel? Tell us below, and we might share your answer in a future story.