Britney Spears’ conservatorship is finally over. Tell us what that means to you

Britney Spears fans rally outside a Los Angeles courthouse on Sept. 29, 2021
Britney Spears fans rally outside a Los Angeles courthouse before the Sept. 29 announcement that her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from her conservatorship.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By Amy WongAudience Engagement Editor 
Britney Spears’ conservatorship is over after nearly 14 years, ending a court-imposed oversight that has controlled her money and personal life.

Friday’s court ruling has stirred a slew of emotions from #FreeBritney activists and loyal fans who have spent years advocating for Spears to regain autonomy over her life.

From the beginning, fans have driven the #FreeBritney movement, turning up in droves to show their support outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in L.A. and spreading awareness on social media.

So now that Spears has been released from her conservatorship, how do her fans feel? Tell us below, and we might share your answer in a future story.

Amy Wong

Amy Wong is an audience engagement editor for arts and entertainment. Before coming to the Los Angeles Times, she worked in features at the Seattle Times after graduating from the University of Washington. Wong is a South Bay native, having grown up in the beach cities.

