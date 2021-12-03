The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem to headline Pasadena’s This Ain’t No Picnic festival
A years-delayed Goldenvoice festival in SoCal announced its new lineup Friday — but no, it’s not Coachella.
This Ain’t No Picnic, a revival of a late-'90s Irvine festival from the longtime L.A. concert promoter, will make an extremely belated return to Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Aug. 27-28.
The lineup, accordingly, aims right at the gently graying elder millennial audience who might have caught the first edition in high school, along with a deep slate of underground rock and electronic acts .
NYC-based alternative stars the Strokes and LCD Soundsystem will headline.
The festival will also feature reunited “Deceptacon” dance-punks Le Tigre, who will play their first show in 12 years; Pasadena’s own Phoebe Bridgers; British soul singer Jorja Smith; and old punks (Circle Jerks, Descendents) and newer punk-inspired acts (Turnstile, Idles and Yves Tumor).
Also on the bill of note is best new artist Grammy nominee Arooj Aftab; recent documentary stars Sparks; grungy California newcomers Hana Vu and King Woman; rising indie duo Wet Leg; North African guitar virtuosos Mdou Moctar; madcap synth-pop from Magdalena Bay and ’00s hip-hop from Ying Yang Twins.
The Brookside at the Rose Bowl site recently hosted another Goldenvoice festival, 88 Rising’s Head in the Clouds.
Tickets, which start at $299, go on sale Dec. 9.
