Coachella posts set times, with Ed Sheeran and Weezer added

Ed Sheeran performs on NBC’s “Today” show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival posted its set times for both of its weekends, with a fresh smattering of Millennial guitar rock added.

With Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott still locked as headliners, the festival added a first weekend (April 11-13) set from Weezer in the Mojave Tent at 3:10 p.m. that Saturday. The band has been on the road playing its beloved self-titled (“Blue”) debut LP in full; the prolific rockers haven’t released an LP since 2021’s “Van Weezer” and 2022’s collection of “SZNZ” EPs, so it wouldn’t be a shock to hear them road-testing new material.

The fest’s second weekend (April 18-20) will feature a bright and early set from folk-pop superstar Ed Sheeran at 3 p.m on that Saturday in the Mojave. Sheeran just released “Azizam,” a single off his forthcoming eighth album, “Play.” Even though he’s got to be the most mainstream singer-songwriter guy to grace a Coachella stage since Jack Johnson, he’s a stadium-caliber act in one of Coachella’s more modest venues — probably the smallest SoCal set he’s played since his recent casino gig.

The fest had a bit of scheduling room to play with, as FKA Twigs recently announced that her North American shows in April were canceled due to visa troubles.

These additions continue a recent streak of first- and second-line acts playing last-minute, ultra early sets. Other recent Coachellas have seen daytime slots from Arcade Fire, Vampire Weekend and a two-thirds-reunited Fugees during YG Marley’s show.

