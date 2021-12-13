Alejandro Fernández thanks dad Vicente Fernández for ‘showing me the way’

Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández paid loving tribute Sunday to his father, the legendary Vicente Fernández, who died this weekend at age 81.

Alejandro Fernández, who followed in his dad’s musical footsteps from a young age, posted a series of sweet photos of the father-son duo sharing laughs and the stage throughout the cultural icon’s extraordinary life and career.

“The lights have never shined brighter in the sky,” Alejandro Fernández wrote in Spanish on Instagram.

“Without a doubt, I couldn’t have asked for a better father, friend and teacher. Thank you for showing me the way. And although we miss you every day, your spirit and voice will live on forever in your family, your city and your people.”

In a postscript, he instructed his father to teach them how to put on a good show in heaven to celebrate his arrival and wished his “dear old man” a “safe journey.”

The “Me Hace Tanto Bien” hitmaker’s touching eulogy comes a year after he released his second duet with his father, “Mentí.” The pair regularly joined forces onstage — including at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, where they performed alongside Alejandro Fernández’s son, Alex Fernández.

Alejandro Fernández was among thousands who mourned the king of rancheras in person and on social media over the weekend. Other musicians who saluted the beloved “Volver, Volver” artist online were Gloria Estefan, Los Tigres del Norte and a “heartbroken” Ricky Martin, who hailed Vicente Fernández as an “angel” and fondly called him by his nickname, Chente.

Across Los Angeles, fans honored the charismatic crooner by blanketing his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with candles and flowers, as well as blasting his songs from their homes, cars, shops and restaurants.

“He held a type of spirit for us,” said Jimmy Mancilla, whose family headed to Boyle Heights’ Mariachi Plaza on Sunday after learning of Vicente Fernández’s death.

“That ranchero image — very brave, very proud.”